NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is encouraging community members to share old photos for a project focused on local Black history.
On Saturday, June 18, the library will scan and digitize photos during the first Juneteenth History Harvest. The library is requesting photos that showcase various aspects of Black history in Floyd County, including photos of Black-owned businesses, notable Black residents, local families and community events.
People can bring in their photos to the Floyd County Library in New Albany from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Juneteenth event, and library staff will use high-powered scanners to digitize the photos.
Their original photos will be returned, and they will receive high-quality digital copies. The library will preserve the photos in the Indiana Room’s digital holdings to be shared with the public.
Public Services Librarian Veronica Palensky said one of the goals is to expand and diversify the collection in the Indiana Room.
“We really want to grow our collection as far as Black history goes in the community,” she said. “Our collection could use a lot more photographs and information — there are a lot of important and notable Black citizens we’ve been collecting research about in newspaper articles, but adding a photograph adds another level for researchers in the future.”
As librarians scan the photos, they will also collect the stories behind the photos to provide background for their collection. The library is looking “for anything that adds a layer of understanding of the Black community and the experience of community members in Floyd County,” Palensky said.
For example, the Indiana Room’s collections now include a photo of the “New Albany Bombers,” an all-Black softball team that played in the 1940s.
The library has materials related to Robert Mitchell, a civic leader who was the first Black man elected to New Albany City Council and the Floyd County Library board.
Another notable figure featured in the library's collection is Mamie Starks, a New Albany teacher who saved the lives of many students after a 1917 tornado destroyed the school where she taught.
Palensky notes that while people may think photos from the 1980s and 1990s are not historic, these photos would also be of value for the collection. Librarians in the Indiana Room are “always thinking 10 to 15 years in advance,” she said.
“We need to do the work right now to make sure these photos are kept within the community and can be used for future generations,” she said
The library plans to present many more History Harvest events, which could include different focuses, she said. She is excited to shed light on stories and individuals from local history often overlooked.
“It’s important to have diversity within archives, because our communities are diverse,” she said.
