NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is bringing together community recipes and local history through a new project.
The library is seeking recipe submissions from local residents for its “Feast in Floyd” community cookbook project. Recipes will be accepted through Aug. 1.
The submissions could be a family recipe passed down through generations, an original recipe or a twist on a classic recipe.
Veronica Palensky, public services librarian at the Floyd County Library, said cookbooks are a “little snapshot of history,” particularly if they contain recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.
Palensky said she personally loves cooking and collecting cookbooks, which was one of her inspirations for the project. She likes to check out cookbooks at the library, saying she enjoys reading the inspiration and background behind the recipes.
“You can physically hold that and remember it and taste it,” she said. “There’s so much sensory information in a cookbook.”
Local history will be a major part of the community cookbook project, and it will feature historic photographs and the story behind the recipes. She notes that one of the librarians at the Floyd County Library is planning to include a recipe that came from her family’s restaurant.
The library is also presenting several community events related to the project. On July 6, the library will present a class on preserving family recipes, which will include advice on safely securing, transcribing and digitizing recipes.
On Aug. 10, the library will present a family cookbook workshop that will teach people how to use the recipes they have saved and create their own family cookbook. The event will include ways to make a cookbook at a low cost.
The library’s cookbook launch party will take place Sept. 1 at the Carnegie Center for Art and History. It will be in coordination with the Carnegie’s “Ate by 10” exhibit, which will highlight issues of food insecurity in the community.
The library has a form online to submit recipes, and if anyone has any trouble completing the submissions online, contact the library to set up an in-person appointment, Palensky said.
