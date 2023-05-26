Read books and earn prizes with Camp Creativity at The Floyd County Library’s Summer Reading Program for all ages. Children, teenagers, and adults are welcome to participate in this year’s program, which is from June 1 through July 31.
Participants can log their hours of reading online on Beanstack to earn prizes including a backpack and decorative patches, buttons, and pins. At every reading goal met, participants will also receive a grand prize raffle ticket. Grand prizes include a LEGO treehouse, a s’mores-making kit, a tent and hammock set, an ice cream slime set, and more.
All summer long, the Library will offer a variety of fun events, story times, art classes, and STEM programs. Inspired by memories of camp, these events encourage community, exploration, and adventure.
Outdoor Summer Reading program
An outdoor Summer Reading Kick-Off will take place on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both New Albany Central Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany and Galena Digital Library, 6954 Hwy 150, Floyds Knobs. Guests can enjoy booths with activities, crafts and games during this free event for all ages. A performance by Silly Safaris will take place at both locations, featuring animals from around the world.
The Cultural Pass will also be available during this kick-off event, providing free admission to over 40 arts and cultural institutions in the Greater Louisville area for all youth up to 21 years old.
To sign up for the Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass, go to https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/ Learn more about The Floyd County Library’s summer events by going to www.floydlibrary.org
