NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is expanding its mission to serve the community with the addition of a food pantry.
The main branch in New Albany is preparing to open “Our Community Corner,” a food pantry in the library’s lower level near the entrance. The pantry is expected to open in early August.
Floyd County Library staff members Joe Shepherd, who works in customer service and social service outreach, and Selena McCracken, adult services librarian, are leading the food pantry program.
McCracken said Floyd County Library is Dare to Care Food Bank’s first library partner, and she and Shepherd completed training to operate the food pantry.
“We both went for it,” she said. “Joe is in social work, and I’m a huge advocate for social work in libraries, so we decided that was a really cool opportunity to get involved with.”
In addition to food items, McCracken said they plan to include baby supplies, pet food and sanitary items.
The pantry will include canned goods, as well as refrigerated and frozen items.
They also plan to provide referrals to nearby services for those in need of other forms of help.
“It won’t be a passive program — it will be an ever-evolving program as we try to serve our community better,” McCracken said.
Shepherd said the Floyd County Library’s programming over the past month has included a food drive for the pantry. At a paper-shredding event last Friday, they filled four boxes full of food, and boxes remain available in the library for donations.
“So the community sees the need for the food pantry here, and our neighbors are really, really helping us out,” he said.
They plan to form partnerships with local organizations that offer a wide variety of needs in the community, including the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and LifeSpring Health Systems.
“We really want to bring everyone to the table so that when we have a patron who comes in and needs assistance, we know exactly where to send them too, and they are waiting for that patron,” Shepherd said.
The library is partnering with New Roots, a Louisville-based nonprofit focused on providing fresh produce from local farms on a sliding free scale.
“They have a New Albany market, and they are donating their unclaimed shares of local vegetables that were paid for but not picked up,” McCracken said. “So we will always have Dare to Care produce in addition to local produce from another nonprofit.”
In addition to receiving food from Dare to Care, the library will also benefit from a federal USDA program that will allow the pantry to receive large quantities of food.
The only eligibility requirements for the food pantry will be for the USDA program, which requires that recipients disclose their annual income to determine eligibility, but documentation is not required, according to McCracken.
The library will also encourage community donations of food and other needed items.
Shepherd said he encourages the donation of high protein foods, whether that is beans or peanut butter, and they can never have enough vegetables.
McCracken said healthy snacks such as fruits or whole-grain foods would be appreciated. They also emphasize the need for personal hygiene products.
The pantry fits into the library’s mission of serving as a community center.
“A library isn’t just a place for books — it’s also a place for people to come together and to have good times, and also for people to find resources for whatever they need,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd is working toward his degree in social work, and he has heard firsthand from both adults and kids who have struggled with food insecurity, he said.
“I’ve heard specifically from kids about eating sandwiches without anything on them — just eating the bread and drinking sugar water just to build themselves up, and so for me, this is to impact the community so if you ever need something, we will be here,” he said. “We are more than just a place for books — we are a place for everybody.”
The pantry will be open Monday to Saturday. At first, the pantry will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
But after a couple of weeks, it will also be available by appointment weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for emergency access from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“So if a mom says I don’t have pasta sauce, I need this, I need that, she can run in there and grab whatever she needs to make the dinner, and that’s how we see it happening,” Shepherd said.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said the pantry’s hours will increase access for the community.
“It’s going to allow us to meet the community’s needs in the evening and on Saturdays that are more difficult for some locations to provide,” she said. “We saw a need, and we felt we had a situation and room and staffing to make that happen.”
