NEW ALBANY — Whether it is food insecurity or lack of stable housing, local agencies emphasize the myriad of challenges faced by those experiencing poverty in the Southern Indiana community.
A panel of professionals discussed factors contributing to poverty at a Thursday town hall at the Floyd County Library in New Albany.
The town hall was part of the library’s “A More Perfect Union” series, which has featured book discussions and events exploring various social issues and the importance of civic engagement. The series has been funded by a grant from Indiana Humanities.
Courtney Lewis, director of community engagement at the New Albany Housing Authority (NAHA), said she often sees people who previously were in the middle-income range, but they needed more support after facing challenges such as a tragedy in the family or unexpected medical issues.
Although there are families who may live in NAHA public housing from generation to generation, there are not as many as people might think, Lewis said. A large percentage of the authority’s population is single mothers, and the agency also sees many senior residents and disabled residents.
“We see women who are working and taking care of sometimes multiple children, and that financial burden alone is difficult when you have greater needs,” she said.
Karen Richie, a care manager and counselor at Indiana University Southeast, discussed the issues of food security she sees on the New Albany campus. She runs the Grenadier Grab ’n Go food pantry program to serve the IUS community.
According to Richie, about 20% of students at IUS reported being food insecure in a recent survey.
“So that’s a high percentage in our community, so that’s concerning, that’s alarming, that’s something that we want to make sure we’re aware of, and we want to support our students,” she said.
Brandi Pirtle, program director at the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, said drug addiction and mental health are prevalent issues among those struggling with poverty and/or homelessness, and it’s often not a “simple fix” for those facing these struggles, she said.
Pirtle said financial literacy is one of the biggest challenges that she sees, and a lack of education about how to manage finances is often generational. She said many people are “a couple of paychecks away from possibly being like our clients at the Homeless Coalition.”
“If you look at other countries across the world, they have better financial literacy teaching kids better behaviors and how to be responsible,” she said. “I’m not saying that’s the end all be all, but that’s probably a large contributing factor. We live in a very consumer-driven world where people are pressured to purchase things, and we don’t really teach our new generations how to manage that money.”
At NAHA, much of the programming is focused on K-12 students, according to Lewis.
“Our hope is that doing some of these things will be the stop for generational poverty in some families,” she said. “It may not be for every family, but we truly believe if we’re able to get one or two kids signed up for 21st Century Scholars and they are able to go on to college and they are able to go on to have a successful life, whatever that looks like to them — we have done something.”
Pirtle said expenses that people might not think about, including license fees and application fees, can be financial barriers for people trying to get out of poverty.
“So if you have this person who might be the next best welder out there, you’re never going to know, because there’s a licensing fee that’s keeping them from being able to do that and make an income for their family,” she said.
Lewis emphasizes said predatory lending, an increased cost of living and inflation are just some of the issues that make it hard for people to get by.
“I think there are so many of these pieces are that in place to benefit a very select group of people and everyone else pays for it along the way,” she said.
The town hall included conversation about the obstacles people face after being evicted, including the challenges of finding housing with a previous eviction on their record.
The panel also addressed stereotypes and misconceptions people may have about people who receive public assistance.
“There’s just no feasible way that a person could become wealthy by doing any of these programs, because they’re capped out, and they’re going to know what their maximum is,” Pirtle said.
Many people have their own assumptions about what poverty or homelessness looks like, and it is important to have conversations to foster more understanding of how people ended up in poverty, Lewis said.
“Every single situation that I personally have encountered — no two people have the exact same story about how they ended up in public housing or why they ended up experiencing homelessness or why they ended up having eviction issues,” she said.
