FLOYD COUNTY — Representatives of Floyd County Little League asked the Floyd County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting for a partnership to help improve the quality of the two parks that make up the league.
FC Little League board members Travis Andres, president of the baseball club, and Svend Jansen, vice president of the softball club, presented the need for funding for the league, noting the aging condition of the parks’ infrastructure and equipment and safety hazards.
FC Little League is comprised of Floyd Knobs Community Club (FKCC) and Highland Youth Recreation (HYR) after the two ball clubs joined forces in 2016.
“The fact that we have two ballparks that have not been touched in over 50 years, there’s a tremendous need right there,” Jansen said.
The two board members were not necessarily looking to the commissioners to pay for the nearly $3 million it would take to renovate the parks completely, but they were looking for a partnership with the county to help them find the funding.
“We’re looking for any help we can get,” Andres said.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said that he appreciates FC Little League coming to the commissioners and they are open to working together.
"We'll take the tour [of the ballparks] and then we'd maybe like to put together like an ad hoc committee with the commissioners and other interested parties, and then sit down and try to come up with some kind of a solution that will benefit the little league," Schellenberger said.
The current short term goals for the parks regarding safety and infrastructure are estimated to cost $950,000 and include fixing the lighting, adding safety netting and adding proper parking and handicap accessibility, among others.
A major issue brought up by the league is that HYR is non-ADA-compliant with the lack of sidewalks and wheelchair accessible facilities. The park lacks a paved parking lot, leaving spectators to choose between parking on grass or gravel, which can make it difficult for people with disabilities and the elderly.
The lack of accessibility sometimes results in people simply not coming to watch the games, Andres said.
Lighting proves to be an issue for both parks. The wooden lighting poles across the parks have never been replaced and they use incandescent lights. which are difficult to find and replace. Jansen said that at FKCC, they had two instances just last spring where the lights went out during a game.
While just replacing the lights and not the utility poles would be significantly cheaper, Andres said they are still determining if they can add new lights to the old poles. Jansen estimated replacing the poles would cost upward of $500,000 while just replacing the lights could cost around $50,000.
The board members said that they get a lot of their funding from donations and sponsorships, but the most reliable form of revenue is from registration. They did also note that they have noticed that because New Albany Little League has a more updated facility, that is where most tournament hosting opportunities and some big sponsors tend to gravitate.
Jansen said that during the pandemic many businesses that typically sponsor FC Little League could not afford to, but the league took them on as sponsors at no cost as a way to support them.
Along with years of use and no funding to make major updates or changes, the pandemic caused the two parks to miss out on an estimated $115,000 that they typically would use to address certain things.
Andres and Jansen described a lot of the work done around the park as being bandaged up because they do not have the funds to update or replace things, such as the concession stands and bleachers at the two parks, or the playground equipment at FKCC.
“They deserve a decent facility for the kids of the community to be able to play baseball and softball,” Jansen said of the Floyd County community.
