NEW ALBANY — Can you handle stressful situations, communicate effectively and multi-task?
If so, and you're looking for a job, the head of Floyd County emergency dispatch would like a word.
The county is seeking to fill two full-time dispatch positions. The certifications and training needed for the job will be provided by the county, Communications Director Mercades Bierman said.
“Experience is always awesome, but it’s hard to get people with experience in dispatch,” she said.
Floyd County dispatch has 16 full-time employees when fully-staffed. In addition to receiving medical benefits, the Floyd County Council agreed to raise the starting pay for dispatchers to $43,000 beginning in 2021.
Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts, and the two open slots are primarily for night work. Dispatchers get every other weekend off and work two or three straight days followed by two days off during regular weeks.
But Bierman said dispatch work isn’t for everybody.
“It’s one of those things people don’t realize what the job entails until they get into the position,” she said. “It’s a lot more than what people think.”
A dispatcher is the first line of response in an emergency. In addition to dispatching law enforcement when needed, the workers are also responsible for notifying county fire and EMS when trouble arises.
“You are sometimes dealing with life or death situations and you have somebody in your ear that essentially could die on you,” Bierman said. “You have to give them possible life-saving practices to get them through while we’re also trying to get police or EMS started to help them.”
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age. Apply online at fcsdin.com.
