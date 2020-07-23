NEW ALBANY — Stating that every day ahead of the opening of schools is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19, Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris has issued an order mandating the wearing of face coverings beginning Friday.
The local mandate begins before a state order takes effect Monday, as Harris said Floyd County health officials were already working on the directive prior to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement Wednesday.
“We’ve seen a marked increase in cases over the last month,” Harris said.
There were 522 positive COVID-19 cases among Floyd County residents as of Wednesday’s reported numbers, an increase of 12 from Tuesday. There were 954 new cases statewide.
Harris said the positive rate for those tested has also risen steadily in recent weeks, and that health officials decided they needed to take action and require the use of face coverings in public places.
The order, signed by Harris with the approval of the Floyd County Board of Health, states that individuals must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are in indoor areas open to the public, private indoor or outdoor areas where social distancing can’t be maintained and outdoor public areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
Additionally, face coverings must be worn in enclosed public spaces or places of business.
Children 2 years of age or younger are exempted from the mandate as are individuals who are in respiratory distress, have hearing impairments that require the removal of face coverings for communication or who have been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a face covering could be detrimental to their health.
Restaurant or bar customers are also exempted from wearing face coverings while they are dining under the Floyd County mandate.
The local mandate doesn’t include any fines or penalties. The state order that takes effect Monday has similar requirements with some exceptions. Those 7 years old or younger don’t have to wear a face covering. Also, breaking the state mandate will be considered a Class B misdemeanor.
“As we continue to monitor the data, we’ve seen a concerning change in some of our key health indicators,” Holcomb said in announcing his intention to sign the executive order. “Hoosiers have worked hard to help re-open our state, and we want to remain open. By masking up, we can and will save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The City of New Albany issued a news release Thursday afternoon supporting the use of masks and the decisions by the county health department and state.
"We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and mask wearing is an easy and effective way to protect our friends, neighbors, and loved ones," the statement reads.
As for the increase in cases locally, Harris pointed to more people being out in the community and frequenting places like bars where social distancing is harder to maintain. He credited Floyd County restaurants for doing a “great job” in getting their establishments back open and following safety guidelines, but Harris added that the lack of wearing masks inside bars has been a nationwide problem.
There haven’t been any cases tied to recent graduation ceremonies held by schools, Harris said. Some private events organized by parents including a prom ceremony in New Albany have occurred in recent weeks.
“We think that there may be a couple of cases related to those, but again, that hasn’t been the biggest cause of the spread,” Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.