FLOYD COUNTY — Portions of Chapel Lane and Navilleton Road are being considered for widening through projects that would cost Floyd County more than $17 million.
The Floyd County Commissioners received an update Tuesday from Strand and Associates on a major thoroughfare improvement plan the firm has been preparing. The final version will likely be presented in early 2022.
Among the goals, the county is seeking recommendations for improving 10 intersections, upgrading or adding two connections between US 150 and Ind. 64 and constructing multiple-use paths near Floyd Central's high school and middle school, as well as Floyds Knobs Elementary.
Another focal point of the study, which will update a 2007 plan, is widening at least two major thoroughfares.
Project officials said Chapel Lane between Bugaboo Lane and Payne Koehler Road, which is about 2.3 miles, is one roadway targeted for widening.
A little over 3 miles of Navilleton Road, between US 150 and Chapel Hill Road, would also be widened under the preliminary proposal.
The lanes wouldn't be significantly widened based on the conversation Tuesday, but rather shoulder areas would be installed along the roadways to help address safety concerns. Based on traffic data presented by the firm, the roads targeted are in need of improvements.
Utilizing Indiana Department of Transportation data from 2015 to 2019, Strand and Associates researchers found that the intersection of Grant Line Road and Chapel Lane was one of the most dangerous locations in Floyd County outside of New Albany city limits.
It was one of spots with the most traffic deaths over the time span, with other intersections such as Grant Line Road and Kamer Miller Road, Grant Line and Mel Smith Road and Charlestown Road and Smithwood Drive also noted as locations of concern.
Poor lighting was also listed as a factor for crashes, especially at the Chapel Lane and Grant Line Road intersection.
Kyle Henderson, project manager for Strand and Associates, said traffic calming measures like speed tables are often used in urban settings.
“Out in a rural area where the speeds are a little bit higher, it's a little more difficult,” he said.
The higher speeds typically lead planners and officials to choose widening, installation of more signage and improved lighting to address safety issues in rural areas, he continued.
If ultimately approved by the county, the Navilleton Road and Chapel Lane projects would likely incorporate upgrades or reconstruction of bridges on those portions of the roads.
The price tags could increase significantly based on rights-of-way purchases that would be needed for widening. Henderson said 128 parcels will be needed for the Navilleton Road work and 105 for Chapel Lane.
Rights-of-way purchase amounts can vary based on whether a property owner is willing to sell portions of land.
Floyd County Council member Denise Konkle said during Tuesday's meeting that there are other roads in the county that need to be addressed, but that they can be improved through smaller projects.
“This is a major road widening. That's not what I would consider what we need to do for other roads in the county,” she said.
The Strand and Associates study is focused on major thoroughfares and doesn't entail potential improvements for less-traveled county roads.
The firm is expected to recommend 10 county intersections for improvements as part of its study. Henderson detailed some of the intersections where the most wrecks occurred from 2015 to 2019, though many are located in New Albany and wouldn't be subject to county projects.
Including the city, the span of State Street from the Interstate 265 interchange to West Street was among the top spots in Floyd County for crashes between 2015 and 2019, Henderson said.
Interchange areas for I-265 at Grant Line Road and Charlestown Road also saw “a lot of activity” over that time period, he said.
Spring Street in the downtown area, the intersection of Grant Line Road and Mt. Tabor Road and the intersection of Charlestown Road and Blackiston Mill Road were other hot spots mentioned by Henderson.
According to the data presented, there were 11,366 crashes in Floyd County between 2015 and 2019. Of the total, 9,672, or about 85%, were property-only crashes.
There were about 1,600 injury crashes, and 35 fatal crashes over that span.
Of the total amount, about 78% of the crashes happened in New Albany. Henderson said that's expected considering the city is the major urban area of Floyd County.
The majority of the total crashes, about 63%, happened on municipal or county roads as opposed to interstates or state roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.