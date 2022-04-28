FLOYD COUNTY — The long-awaited project to replace Bridge 51 on Blackiston Mill Road will move on to another phase of the project after the environmental review is finalized this fall.
The environmental review for the area was sent to the Indiana Department of Transportation and will now undergo a historic review with the Indiana historic preservation & archaeology division of the Department of Natural Resources.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said the reviews should be completed in September or October of this year. After the approvals, Lopp said they will move to the land-acquisition portion of the process.
The project is anticipated to require that 8.5 acres of permanent and 2.3 acres of temporary right-of-way be obtained, according to the public notice published in the April 23 edition of the News and Tribune.
The public notice also stated that the project will require the removal of about two acres of trees and the acquisition of a residential parcel where three buildings will have to be demolished.
Lopp said that the county is going through the federal processes and following the requirements of the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Act. He said they do not anticipate eminent domain for the land, which means getting the courts involved in the acquisition of private property.
Replacing the bridge has been on the radar for the commissioners since about 2005, Commissioner President Shawn Carruthers said.
“It’s actually a project that’s desperately needed. The corridor, it receives a lot of traffic definitely if there’s any accident or backups on the main expressway. It becomes a major thoroughfare to get around through Clarksville and over into Clark County,” Carruthers said.
The construction on the new bridge will not begin for another few years. The county in the meantime will work on repairing the deck of the current bridge, “with the desire to get that through the next three seasons until the new bridge can get started on construction,” Lopp said.
The bridge had been inspected and is safe, Carruthers said, but it is old and outdated.
The new bridge will look pretty similar to what is already there, Lopp said.
Lopp said there had been some discussion with Scott Martin when he was with Origin Park about turning the current bridge into a pedestrian bridge. There have not been any further plans on what will happen to the bridge after the new one is constructed.
If there is no one interested in doing something with the bridge, Lopp said that it will be demolished.
Though commissioners have been working toward the project for nearly two decades, Carruthers said being able to execute it came down to priority and the availability of federal funding.
“It just happened to be a time now where we have funding available to us and are able to move forward with it and put a priority on that bridge,” he said.
The anticipated cost of the bridge is $5 million, but Lopp said this estimate was given before the increase in the price of building materials in the last few years. He said the cost probably will not be known until 2024.
The bridge will be funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration, according to the public notice. Lopp said they will also receive some funding from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.
While the bridge is located in both Clark and Floyd counties, Carruthers said it falls under the responsibility of Floyd County to take care of. The commissioner said that the county is working with the City of New Albany, Town of Clarksville and Clark County for input, but the bill will fall to Floyd County.
Carruthers said that he thinks this new bridge will be a positive addition to the community and residents will be happy with it.
“I’m not exactly sure the year when the current bridge was put in place but it’s been there for a long time, and it’s pretty narrow. So I’m sure it wasn’t quite designed for the amount of traffic it’s handling right now,” he said.
