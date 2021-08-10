SOUTHERN INDIANA — Masks are expected to be required for students and staff within the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation (NAFCS) following the county's elevation to orange on the state department of health COVID-19 map.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed Tuesday that he received word that the county is now orange, a day ahead of its official change on the state website. The map, which tracks the seven-day positivity rate and number of new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, is updated every Wednesday. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel confirmed Tuesday that the Clark County remains orange for now, as it has been for several weeks.
In an update Sunday to the NAFCS website, Superintendent Brad Snyder announced that if the county was elevated to orange, masks would be required in schools. Greater Clark County Schools announced over the weekend that masks would be required starting Monday, as at that time more than 1,100 students were currently quarantining due to COVID-19.
On Monday, dozens turned out for the NAFCS school board meeting to express opposition to the updated mask policy, with more than an hour of public comment.
