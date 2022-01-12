FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County has moved to the high-risk red warning level as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the community.
On Wednesday, the county moved from orange to the red category, the Indiana Department of Health reported. Clark County moved to the red advisory level last week.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools Consolidated School Corp. remains open for in-person learning, but the move to the red category will involve limits on visitors to school buildings. Visitors will be restricted to the office area while the county remains red, according to NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder. Masks remain mandatory in the district.
Snyder said COVID-19 case are “very rampant” in the school community and that is affecting staffing levels in NAFCS. He said he did not have up-to-date COVID-19 numbers available regarding quarantines and positive cases in NAFCS, since they are happening so quickly.
“It’s a situation, where if you take an elementary school as an example, we might be getting three teachers off on quarantine, and you never know, we could lose five more to quarantine tomorrow," he said. "You just don’t know. Right now, we’re just holding the course, and we’ll keep watching it.”
Snyder said if schools need to go to eLearning, he would prefer to make the decisions based on individual buildings.
“We’re still thinking right now that in-school is the best option,” he said. “Virtual has issues that are less than ideal than what we are doing today, but if we have to go there, we will go there.”
According to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, the county’s local positivity rate has skyrocketed and more than doubled within a two-week period. The Floyd County Health Department is reporting the county’s local positivity rate at 36.79% from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9.
This is the highest percentage Floyd County has seen, Harris said. He notes that the county is starting to see more absences in schools, but for schools that are requiring masks for students and staff, those requirements have likely helped keep numbers down.
“It’s much lower than what it could have been if they came back without masks,” he said.
Harris said locally, the shortage of rapid tests remains an issue, and many people are relying on PCR tests with long turnaround times. The state has limited antigen testing to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.
At Baptist Health Floyd, where he works as an emergency room doctor, Harris has noticed the increase in COVID-19 patients.
“So far the Omicron hype that it's much more transmissible but not more severe seems to be holding true,” he said. “We’re seeing an increased number of outpatients, and overall in-patients have gone up relatively fast in the area. Overall in Indiana, there’s a marked increase in ICU admissions.”
