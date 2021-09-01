FLOYD COUNTY — Members of the Floyd County Council and New Albany City Council met on Tuesday for a committee regarding the budget of the joint animal shelter.
The meeting came after years of debate between the city and county on how much money is owed or not owed in terms of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter’s budget. The committee was composed of county council members Tony Toran, Connie Moon and Brad Striegel, and city council members Bob Caesar and David Aebersold.
Striegel said the city has asked the county for over $238,000 to pay off debt from the animal shelter budget. When the county council did the same calculations with paperwork from the city, they came to the conclusion that they had actually overpaid by $3,200.
The county says they have vouchers and invoices documenting their payments to the city, but the city’s record does not show the same payments.
Members of both councils agree that some of the miscommunication has come from the initial contract that was put into place over 20 years ago.
While the county has interpreted the interlocal agreement to mean they have to pay 51% of expenses, Striegel said it seems that the city expects the county to pay 51% of the proposed budget for the animal shelter.
On average the animal shelter typically comes in 15% under budget, according to Striegel. For the county to pay 51% of the proposed budget means it would be spending too much, Striegel said.
City council member Al Knable said that the interlocal agreement has not been honored or has not worked for the better part of a decade.
Knable said that they should “forge a new agreement that works for both the city and county.”
Striegel felt that both parties were able to leave the meeting with a positive outlook on coming to a solution regarding their differences.
“We had a nice conversation. We were able to understand each other,” Striegel said. “The city council members said they would look into some of the issues we raised.”
As the council members discussed the discrepancies with the interlocal agreement, Striegel said they understood it was their role to make recommendations to the executives, Mayor Jeff Gahan and the Floyd County Commissioners, who will ultimately be the ones that make the changes to the agreement.
“I hope that the commissioners will engage in talks for clarification in the interlocal,” Moon said, also noting that some of the language needs to be better defined in the agreement so the groups can agree on a budget.
“I know that the animal shelter does good work for the county and the city, and hopefully we can come to a resolution with the city so we can move forward,” Moon said.
The News and Tribune reached out to both Aebersold and Caesar but neither had responded by Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.