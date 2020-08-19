NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Council received the explanation it needed to approve about $113,000 in additional funding for this year’s City-County Building budget.
That increase in the budget for the county was proposed last year, but council members declined to OK the request.
“We paid the previous 2019 amount because we did not receive any answers back on why the increase existed,” Councilman Adam Roberts said.
The council voted 6-1, with Roberts opposing, in favor of the expenditure during its Aug. 11 meeting. The vote followed appearances by two members of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority board, which was revamped earlier this year.
Board member Scott Stewart said a bulk of the increase is tied to rises in security, utility and maintenance supplies costs.
The authority board is saving taxpayers money, he continued, after ending a retainer contract for legal services related to the dispute between New Albany and Floyd County over ownership of the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.
In March, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in favor of the county in the case.
Aaron Combs, president of the authority board, said the direction of the body is geared toward maintaining the existing structures and providing much-needed updates to what he defined as antiquated systems.
“We are kind of at a crossroads here,” Combs said.
The city is on track to move out of the third-floor of the City-County Building in the coming months. The Floyd County Commissioners will ultimately decide what that space will be used for once the city offices are vacated. The New Albany Police Department will remain at the justice center with the city paying 9% of the total budget for all of the facilities in 2021.
Combs and Stewart said the board wants to save taxpayers money in the future and that may require hiring someone with the qualifications to fix issues that arise with the buildings.
“We’re spending a lot of money on stuff that we can’t do in-house right now,” Combs said.
Through June, the authority had spent almost double its budgeted amount for non-contracted maintenance expenses. Combs said about $98,000 had been spent during the first six months of the year.
“We’re spending a lot of money to fix stuff and put Band-Aids on stuff that’s 60 years old at this point,” he said.
Councilwoman Denise Konkle made the motion for the county to appropriate the additional funding for the 2020 budget out of economic development income tax funds.
For the year, the county is responsible for about $1.112 million of the authority’s budget, with the city on the hook for $211,921.
County researching hotspots to help with virtual learning
The coronavirus pandemic forced students to learn from home to end the 2019-2020 school year, and there’s uncertainty about how long in-person instruction will last this year.
With virtual learning requiring adequate internet access, Floyd County is looking into ways to help families that may have trouble providing a reliable connection.
Don Lopp, director of operations for the county, said Tuesday during the Floyd County Commissioners meeting that research is being done on expanding wireless hotspots.
Lopp said the county and its internet provider, Spectrum, are looking into using county-owned buildings to open up hotspot locations. The county may also offer hotspots inside of its parks.
Lopp told commissioners he hopes to have a layout for the program along with costs by early September.
Youth services to add outdoor shelter
The Floyd County Open Door Youth Services program is proceeding with building an outdoor shelter at its home at Pine View Government Center. The shelter will help with family visitations because the coronavirus has hampered the normal schedule due to social distancing requirements.
The commissioners approved the organization moving forward with the plan Tuesday. It will be funded through a grant.
“With everything going on with COVID, our family visits have been very limited by [the Department of Child Services] due to the building constraints,” said Michael Whiting, program liaison for the organization.
