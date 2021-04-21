FLOYD COUNTY — In the past year, there have been several changes to recycling options in Floyd County, and the county is looking to increase availability for residents in the future.
Last year, Floyd County’s recycling sites closed in March temporarily when the COVID-19 pandemic, and recycling resumed in May of 2020.
The county closed three of its previous recycling sites, including the locations at Kevin Hammersmith Park in New Albany, the Floyd County Highway Department in Georgetown and Letty Walter Park in Floyds Knobs.
In the past year, the county has expanded hours at its site at 3005 Grant Line Road. The recycling site was previously open only one day a week, but it is now open five days a week.
Mary Lou Byerley, operations manager for Floyd County Solid Waste/Recycling, said the Wednesday hours for the Grant Line site will be extended in the next month to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead closing at 5 p.m.
The site at the Galena Digital Library, 6954 Highway 150, is still open only one day each week, but Mary Lou Byerley, operations manager for Floyd County Solid Waste/Recycling, said the county will add an extra day later this year after finishing some renovations at the location.
“I think that’s going to make it easier on customers,” she said.
With the expansion of hours and the closing of the three other Floyd County sites, volume has picked up at the Grant Line location, Byerley said, and the Galena site remains busy on Wednesdays.
The county recently moved hazardous waste recycling to the Grant Line Road location, and there has been an increase in volume since then, she said.
Although Byerley hopes to eventually open another recycling site in Floyd County, there are no plans now for adding any more locations.
“Hopefully in the future we can do that,” Byerley said. “It’s based on funding and employees — we have to have those two things, and we do not have the funding to open another site right now.”
