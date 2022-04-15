Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.