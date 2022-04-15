FLOYD COUNTY — Ambulance service and upkeep continues to be a heated debate for Floyd County officials.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger spoke during public comment at the beginning of the Floyd County Council meeting on Tuesday. Schellenberger brought up the topic of public safety and the need for ambulances in the county, asking for it to be put back on the main agenda.
Schellenberger mentioned the topic because the council last month voted against allocating CARES Act funds to upgrade two ambulances serving Lafayette and Greenville fire districts. Lafayette Township Fire Department asked for $450,000 at the last council meeting for the upgrades.
The two ambulances are 18 years old and still in service responding to emergencies, Schellenberger said.
“I’m not sure but I can probably say with certainty we are not transporting our children to school on any 18-year-old school buses. I suspect there are no 18-year-old vehicles in the county police,” Schellenberger said.
Council member Danny Short, one of the four council members who voted against the funding, asked why the fire department has not budgeted to replace the ambulances.
School systems budget to replace buses and the police department budgets to replace cars, Short said.
Schellenberger noted that Greenville just became a fire district about two years ago. In 2020, Lafayette Township Fire District took over the staffing and operations management for Greenville Township.
Short pointed out that with the merger, Greenville gave Lafayette over $500,000.
At the last council meeting in March, Lafayette Fire Chief Jeremy Klein said that the money was the cumulative capital funds available after the merger and it was being saved to purchase a new fire engine.
The Lafayette ambulances are not used for transporting patients, Short said. He told Schellenberger that Lafayette turned down the offer from New Chapel EMS to transport patients for a full reimbursement.
New Chapel is under contract with the county to provide ambulance service outside of New Albany. At the March meeting, Klein said that most of their EMS calls do not result in transporting patients, but the ambulances do provide the option of transporting patients in an emergency.
The ambulances are used to assist on runs and transport equipment. Short and Schellenberger argued about whether the ambulances were used to transport firefighters, with Short raising the question of how sterile the vehicles are.
Schellenberger said that the EMS drivers are cross-trained in fire service, but the ambulances are not used to transport firefighters.
Those who voted against the funding of the upgrades at the March meeting mentioned a variety of reasons for their vote.
Council member Connie Moon said that this allocation of CARES money would only benefit the two districts, while there are other solutions that could benefit public safety in the entire county.
Short mentioned other efforts the council has made in regard to ambulance services in the county.
“Everybody who was on the council voted for more EMS service, that is a fact. Any mention otherwise is either willful ignorance or a straight up lie,” Short said.
