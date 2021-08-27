FLOYD COUNTY — Without pay raises, Floyd County could soon find itself facing a “tipping point” when it comes to retaining employees.
That message was endorsed by almost every elected official in the county with the exclusion of the executive and legislative bodies. Multiple department heads and officeholders signed a letter and approached the Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners during a joint meeting last week asking for public employee wages to be addressed.
“We need to get our people where they need to be to keep them and this county running efficiently,” Floyd County Magistrate Julie Fessel Flanigan said.
The issue was raised after the council recently discussed approving a 3% cost-of-living raise for workers who had received additional pay this year. It's also tied to talks of revamping the county's compensatory and paid time off.
County officials said in lieu of pay raises, employees had been given additional days off in the past. They can also be paid out of unused sick time when they leave their positions.
While most employees haven't received raises, over $130,000 in increases were approved out of the budget cycle this year for the county's operations department.
The IT specialist position salary was increased by over $18,000 annually. The director of operations received a $16,250 raise. The director of development and the IT manager saw increases of almost $15,000 each per year. Seventeen employees in operations were approved for pay increases.
Health department employees were also approved for bonuses to be paid out of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said he doesn't blame the operations employees for garnering raises, but added that the county's salary appeals system needs to be revisited and a fairer system implemented so workers can be on an even field.
Before implementing a cost-of-living increase, department heads asked the council to consider the budgets they plan to propose, which include raises for their employees.
Floyd Superior Court No. 1 Judge Carrie Stiller said she has a 30-year employee who would earn more by working a retail job. When taking office, Stiller said other judges told her that the pay rates had been woeful for several years.
“They've been paying our employees with days off instead of salary,” Stiller said she was told by other judges.
And if employees took all of their days off instead of saving some back for comp pay, the courts “wouldn't be able to function,” she said.
Stiller added that if an annual cost-of-living increase had been implemented in the past, the issue wouldn't be so dire. But Stiller and others said that a one-time 3% raise won't be enough.
Fessel Flanigan told the council and commissioners that the county is at “a tipping point.”
“We're going to start losing our most valuable assets, which are our people,” she said.
Council President Brad Striegel told the department heads and officials that the cost-of-living proposal was a starting point.
“No decisions have been made. No assumptions have been made,” he said.
Councilwoman Denise Konkle proposed hiring an outside agency to examine salaries and benefits and make recommendations to the council and commissioners.
“I think all of us understand there's a problem,” she said. “I think we've been working toward something, it just hasn't materialized in the way some wanted to happen.”
