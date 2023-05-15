NEW ALBANY — Floyd County officials are considering funding options for future building projects.
At Friday’s joint meeting, the Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners discussed ways to fund capital projects, including the possible introduction of a cumulative capital development (CCD) tax.
County officials are considering what direction to take with building projects, including the renovation of the City-County Building at Hauss Square in New Albany and the relocation of administrative functions.
The Floyd County Commissioners are seeking a needs assessment for the planned City-County Building renovations after scrapping previous plans for the judicial center project.
The commissioners have also entered two letters of intent as it considers the purchase of two downtown New Albany buildings for possible government offices, including the First Financial Bank building on Spring Street and the White House building on Pearl Street. However, no commitments to purchase the properties have been made.
The Floyd County Commissioners are expected to consider the establishment of the CCD at a May 23 meeting, and if approved, the council would determine the levy for the CCD during budgeting in the fall.
“The fund is like we’re building a box, and [the Floyd County Council] can decide what you want to put in that box,” Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle previously told the News and Tribune that a CCD tax would generate $1.6 annually for the county, and the issuance of bonds could also support a $35 million building project.
Reedy Financial Group projected that the CCD would cost about $3 a month for a $225,000 home, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
“I want to keep taxes as low as possible...and if Reedy [Financial] Group has told us this is the best way to keep the taxes low and get the money, they are the experts, and I think this is the right way to go,” Konkle said.
Floyd County Councilman Danny Short said he wants to see other funding options considered to avoid implementing a new tax, including using the Legacy Foundation to cover expenses.
“Maybe a couple will have the will to push forward with that...we’re going to take the easy way out and put this on our taxpayers, and I’m not going to vote for it,” he said.
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger said he does not feel comfortable approving the funding until there is a specific plan in place. He feels the county should take the matter to taxpayers through a referendum.
“If it’s so justified, then we should be able to provide the information to justify it,” he said.
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said the Reedy Financial Group identified the CCD option as “the most economical, low-impact way to raise additional revenue for capital needs for our criminal justice center.”
Knable said whether the CCD is used or not, it would be part of the council’s budget process if approved by the commissioners.
“Then we’ve got, from my reckoning, four, five, six months in regards to being able to flesh this out and have this ongoing discussion and see if the council is convinced one way or another...,” he said.
