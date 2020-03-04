NEW ALBANY — As COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — continues to spread in the United States, local officials and healthcare professionals in Floyd County are working together for a "panic-free" response in case the coronavirus reaches the area.
The Floyd County Health Department, government officials, healthcare providers, first responders and other community leaders met Wednesday for an informational meeting on the coronavirus and plans to address a potential outbreak. There have been no confirmed cases in Indiana or Kentucky. In the United States, officials have confirmed more than 100 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris discussed community mitigation strategies for the coronavirus. The plan the county is looking at is based on a 2017 document created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
He feels that the county is "well-prepared" in case of a local coronavirus outbreak.
"These meetings are occurring all over the country – it's an attempt to get the key players together and sort of develop responses," he said. "Some of the first responder agencies do contingency planning, but a lot of companies do not, so we're trying to get everyone on the same page and synchronize the plan."
Local test kits are not generally available across the country, and the testing is occurring on a state and federal level, Harris said. Although Indiana has not yet had confirmed cases, he wants to make sure the county knows what to do if the coronavirus does spread locally.
Harris addressed non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI), or social distancing measures for prevention of spreading the coronavirus. The county doesn't intend to "arbitrarily" close schools, events and non-essential services — that would be a "last-ditch phenomenon" rather than an initial response.
"Quarantine has some fairly negative connotations with it, but NPIs and social distancing don’t require outright quarantine," he said. "This can be something as simple as staying home to work, it can be something as extreme as closing events and mass gathering. One of our topics today with our leadership meeting was to look at what organizations have to do to mitigate circumstances and how can they plan for them."
It is important that the community's leaders are "up to speed" if the coronavirus becomes an issue in the area, he said, so the county has created a list of contacts featuring community leaders/organizations to quickly release information if necessary. For example, if it becomes necessary to seek funding for the response to the coronavirus, close non-essential offices or take other actions related to coronavirus cases, they would be prepared to address those issues.
He also wants to "get the word out" about personal hygiene practices people should be following to prevent the spread of the viral disease, including washing hands, using hand sanitizer, changing clothes regularly, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, avoiding touching one's face and staying home when sick.
Harris also urges people not to stock up on and wear face masks, saying it is not an effective way for the general public to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Instead, these should be saved for healthcare providers and sick patients.
"If there is a huge number of cases in the community, the masks might be helpful," he said. "But until there’s a generalized outbreak in the community, you’re just making yourself uncomfortable and you’re using a mask we might be able to use when we really need it."
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said the commissioners recently met with Floyd County Emergency Management to discuss the issue, and he wants to make sure the county is "proactive and ready" in case the coronavirus reaches the area.
"We plan to continue to have those [discussions] as well as reaching out to department heads so we can have a proactive plan so in case things do evolve, we have a plan that we can fall back on, and that includes talking to the county council as far as some possible funding," he said.
Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management, said it is important for community members to do proper research and make sure they are getting information from reputable sources, and he encourages people to reach out to the Floyd County Health Department with questions.
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said county leaders are working with stakeholders, healthcare providers and first responders to make sure everyone is "on the same page."
"As a government, we want people to know and rest assured that the county is worried about it so they don’t have to worry about it," he said. "We have an early plan so they don’t have to worry about what's going to happen in Floyd County if there's an outbreak here."
