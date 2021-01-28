FLOYD COUNTY — Elected Floyd County officials showed interest in establishing capital funding for the parks department, but the source for the financial support hasn’t been determined.
The Floyd County Parks Board joined the Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners for a joint session Tuesday in which they discussed ways to earmark $250,000 annually to foot major maintenance, improvement and long-term capital projects.
The Floyd County Parks Department operates on an annual budget of about $585,000 and doesn’t have a reliable capital funding source to allow for bonding for big projects. Instead, the department has largely depended on case-by-case appropriations for expansions, additions of resources like playground equipment and the construction of new parks.
“This gives the parks board the ability to plan for the future,” said Parks Director Roger Jeffers of establishing capital funding.
One idea that’s being floated is creating a cumulative capital fund. A tax can be established for the district that would bring in about $370,000 annually, parks board attorney Greg Fifer said. The parks board is only seeking enough of a levy to generate $250,000, he continued.
More research will need to be completed if the county elects to consider the tax, Jeffers said, but he estimated it would cost less than $50 annually on a property valued at $100,000.
Since New Albany has its own parks department and district, Jeffers said taxes for the county’s cumulative capital fund would be collected on property owners who live outside the city.
Scott Klink, president of the parks board, said the department has a five-year plan and regularly seeks input from residents about what they want in terms of recreational facilities. While the parks are widely praised, Klink said they must be maintained.
“Every park we have in the community will fail over time if you don’t invest in them,” he said.
While council members complimented Jeffers and the parks department, some questioned whether a new tax would be appropriate.
Councilman Danny Short said there have been numerous new taxes, tax increases and fees placed on Floyd County residents in recent years, from a jail tax to tolls for crossing Ohio River bridges.
He added that residents who see consideration of new taxes just a few years after the county sold Floyd Memorial Hospital oftentimes don’t understand why they’re being asked to pay more after a considerable sum was received for the asset.
“‘You sold a $130-million hospital and you’re raising my taxes again? What are you doing?’” Short said taxpayers will ask if a cumulative parks tax is approved.
Instead, he challenged county leaders to find other ways to earmark $250,000 annually for parks projects. He suggested tapping into hospital funds invested with the Legacy Foundation of Floyd County, but other council members said they can’t control what that organization’s board does in terms of awarding grants.
“We can’t compel them to do that,” Councilman Dale Bagshaw said. “We can ask, but we can’t force the Legacy board” to fund parks capital projects.
Short responded that the county “screwed up” a few years ago when it established the foundation if it can’t bring such issues forward for funding. Councilwoman Denise Konkle countered that the board was established in such a way intentionally to keep elected officials from having complete authority over how the grants are awarded.
The Legacy Foundation did award the parks department $150,000 last year toward the construction of a handicap-accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Jeffers said those are the kinds of amenities that people want in their parks, but they are expensive. The playground is expected to cost about $900,000, and is slated for construction this year.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said the parks department won’t be able to depend on a potential grant, which may or may not happen, to fund sizable projects.
“You can’t bond on a commitment,” he said. “You can’t go to a bond company and say ‘Well we have this commitment from a foundation for $150,000 a year’.”
Lenders will require definite funding sources from the parks department before bonding big projects, he continued.
Councilman Adam Roberts wants the county to look at other ways to fund the needs without implementing a new tax.
“We all want funding streams, I get it. But sometimes it’s about meeting a need and sometimes it’s about taking one step at a time,” he said.
Jeffers said the capital tax would have to be approved by late April to meet state deadlines for collecting the funds in 2022. If approved, the parks department would start seeing the funding in 2023.
The commissioners would have to approve the cumulative capital tax and the council would set the rate.
Another joint session will be at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 for further discussion of the issue.
