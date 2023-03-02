FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials say they are keeping various options on the table as they consider the next steps for county government buildings.
The county is considering the renovation and conversion of the aging City-County Building in downtown New Albany into a judicial center, but after much debate, officials still have not reached a consensus on how to move forward with the project.
The Floyd County Council voted on Feb. 17 to delay a vote on a resolution on whether to commit to the building project. The resolution will be tabled for a period not to exceed 60 days, and in the meantime, officials continue to debate both short-term and long-term options for government offices.
Members of the Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners recently toured the First Financial Bank in downtown New Albany to explore the possibility of moving government offices into the building.
The bank building at 100 E. Spring St. is not on the market at this time. County officials emphasize that they are only looking at options, and no decision has been made regarding what path to take for moving government offices either short-term or long-term.
On Wednesday, one of the building tours at the bank was advertised as a public workshop since the attendance of more than half of the council was considered a quorum.
Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel said the county is looking at the First Financial Bank building and “anything else that may come along.”
He said before the county reaches a final decision on the building project, “we need to know where we need to be and what options we have.”
“We all need to get more comfortable with making a decision, and I think right now, we’re kind of divided, if you will, or just not in a consensus.”
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said that “everything’s back on the table” as the county considers the next steps for government offices.
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger noted that “even among the council we’re not sure where we’re headed.”
He emphasizes that whatever direction the county goes, they will need a temporary space for the relocation of employees.
“Whether we’re looking long-term or not, we’ve got to find some options for that process no matter what building project we come up with, whether it be one building or two structures,” Freiberger said.
The Floyd County Commissioners voted in December to support preliminary plans for converting the City-County Building into a judicial center, as well as plans for building an administrative building at Grant Line Road.
The New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority has been leading the planning effort for the building projects.
The county has been working with a development team led by Garmong Construction Service for the judicial center project, but without a commitment from the county to proceed with the project, the team has not begun the scoping period to provide the exact costs and final designs.
The preliminary plans call for the expansion of courts and a significant overhaul of the City-County Building. The project is estimated to cost about $30 million, but that could rise to $35 or $36 million with the cost of bond issuance.
Konkle said although the county is looking into alternate options, she still feels that the county has “moved a long way” in its conversation about the building projects. She praised the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority for leading the process “to get us where we’ve gotten.”
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said the county is taking a “timeout” while considering other possibilities, and he was glad to see the resolution tabled.
He notes that the county’s agreement with the judicial center development team expires on April 10.
“So we have until then to either find a solution that works in that agreement or else that agreement expires and we move on from there,” he said. “There’s been money expended going down that pathway, but if it turns out that’s not the pathway that’s in the best interest of folks, then we don’t have to start over, but we can always change direction. We’re not beyond the point of no return on any of these projects yet.”
He said the county will likely be looking at other properties “with the thought of leasing and/or purchase” to meet administrative staffing needs during “whatever build-out we do for a judicial center.”
He wants an option that is “economically viable” for taxpayers, he said.
“My hope would be that we all come together around something that saves functionality and will again create a top-notch level of service for the taxpayers and a great working environment for our employees,” Knable said. “I’m looking for something that economically makes sense for our taxpayers in an environment where costs are going up, up, up, up, up.”
Knable said at this point, it appears that the county will ultimately move forward with some type of building project in downtown New Albany and hold off on the North Annex property.
Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said he realizes the need to do something with the City-County Building, but the plans are still “very fluid.” He said a space such as the First Financial Bank building “has a lot of potential,” and he wants to keep government offices downtown.
Konkle said the county is looking at options inside the limits of the City of New Albany for courts and government offices. She said county officials have looked into moving certain offices out to Pine View Government Center in Floyd County, located outside city limits.
However, a requirement that constitutional offices be in the county seat provides a barrier to moving courts and certain offices into Pine View.
“Taking them out to Pine View has been discussed, but so far, that has fallen on deaf ears,” she said.
Striegel said the option to build an administrative building at Floyd County’s North Annex on Grant Line Road is still an option for “phase two” of the building projects, but there are more immediate matters that need to be addressed.
“I think we’re trying to use this time to figure out how it all works, because if we move forward with the downtown City-County Building — changing that into the [judicial center] — you’ve got to move everybody out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.