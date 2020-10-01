NEW ALBANY — Floyd County’s fiscal and management bodies are moving closer to an agreement on how to spend the interest from investing the more than $30 million remaining from the sale of the former Floyd Memorial Hospital.
The Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners held a joint meeting Monday to discuss the 2021 budget. During that discussion, officials spent considerable time weighing potential uses from the spend rate from placing hospital sale funds into the Legacy Foundation.
The council and commissioners passed differing resolutions in June.
The commissioners’ resolution called for the 2018 jail construction debt to be bonded and paid off with Local Income Tax, or LIT, which was approved in 2018. The commissioners sought to invest $28 million into the Legacy Foundation and to split the spend rate annually with the council. The commissioners’ resolution called for its share to be used to foot infrastructure projects including bridge repair and replacement, paving and improvements to public buildings.
The council’s resolution requested $27 million be placed into the Legacy Foundation and for the spend rate to be used primarily to pay off the bond instead of LIT, which can also be used for operational expenses for the jail.
Council members argued that using LIT alone to pay down the bond would create shortfalls in other areas.
Though an official agreement hasn’t been passed, council members and commissioners seemed opened Monday to a compromise.
Under a plan proposed by the commissioners, $30 million of the remaining $32 million in hospital proceeds would be placed into the Legacy Foundation. The county’s spend rate of about $1.5 million would be used primarily toward paying off the bond. An estimated $300,000 to $400,000 could then be used annually toward infrastructure projects.
The principal amount invested wouldn’t be used under the plan, only the interest.
“I’m pretty confident that we’re going to get a solution,” said Shawn Carruthers, president of the commissioners. “We’re trying to do what’s best for Floyd County.”
But there are still other considerations to be made as the county has funding obligations for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter to consider as well as needs in other areas including purchasing new cars for the sheriff’s department and renovating the City-County Building.
As a result of the potential options, Council President Brad Striegel said the two bodies need to come together again soon.
“I think we’re closer, but I do think that joint meeting is necessary,” he said.
The council could vote on the upcoming budget as early as Oct. 13. The county is expected to be in good shape next year as the issue on how to use the spend rate likely won’t affect the budget until 2022.
“We have so many options. We are sitting here so pretty in this county that we need to be thanking our stars that we are here, but we have to figure out the right” path for using the hospital funds for the short-term and long-term, said Councilwoman Denise Konkle.
