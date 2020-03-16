FLOYD COUNTY — The spread of the novel coronavirus in the local community changed from a “what if” to reality this week, with Floyd County identifying its first two cases.
On Sunday, an adult was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at Baptist Health Floyd. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris delivered the announcement at Pine View Government Center in the hours immediately after the positive test results.
On Monday, officials identified a second case.
“The patient had been identified as a possible contact before arrival at the hospital and was treated under protocols from arrival at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd through admission,” a release from the Floyd County Health Department said. “The patient remains hospitalized. An epidemiologic investigation has been initiated.”
The news came as state-level officials in Indiana released a number of measures, which are sure to have a prominent effect on the day-to-day lives of Hoosiers.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state had experienced its first death due to COVID-19. The victim was a Marion County resident above the age of 60. Kentucky also witnessed its first death stemming from the outbreak on Monday.
Numbers of COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed across the globe. There are now over 181,000 diagnoses and upwards of 7,100 deaths internationally.
A total of nearly 4,300 cases have been discovered in the United States, with 74 deaths. The only state void of confirmed cases is West Virginia.
Indiana has been home to at least 25 of those cases, including Monday’s death and the Floyd County diagnoses. The patients in Floyd County is in isolation at Baptist Health Floyd.
Government officials met Monday morning, where they discussed a path forward now that the disease has been found in the county.
“We wanted to get all the key players like first responders, fire and EMS, dispatch, schools and government officials back into the mix and kind of review what’s developed and what’s changed,” Harris said. “This is a highly moving target. There are changes and recommendations that are put out several times a week.”
A release from the Harrison County Health Department identified the first patient as an employee of Caesars Southern Indiana, a popular casino near the border shared by Floyd and Harrison counties.
Harris said that the patient had been sick for a couple of weeks before being admitted to the hospital. An outline of where the patient had been in recent weeks was also distributed.
From Feb. 25 to Feb. 29 and again from March 3 to March 7, the patient was at Caesars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. High school events attended by the patient included a wrestling match and color guard competition at Floyd Central on March 1 and March 7, respectively.
The patient also attended the boys’ basketball sectional in Seymour from March 3 to March 7, along with church service at Northside Christian Church in New Albany at 11:30 a.m. March 8.
Harris said that healthcare institutions in the county have received a lot of calls in the aftermath of the local diagnosis, including the hospital, primary care providers and the health department.
At least 10 people have been tested in Floyd County, Harris noted. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 139 tests have been administered across the state.
“The state is as aware of what we are in that the secondary attack rate is two or three,” Harris said. “For each case, two or three additional people get sick... Overall, the testing criteria has been broadened by the state. There are commercial test kits coming online. There are alternatives.”
A guidance issued late Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control called for an eight-week moratorium on events with 50 or more people. Harris said this could include everything from weddings to Little League games.
“I think that some people are surprised by the scope of the recommendation,” he said. “Certainly, we’re going to recommend that on a local level as well.”
President Donald Trump issued a more restrictive advisory Monday afternoon that called for people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Other orders announced include the closure of bars and restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky. Caesar’s also announced a two-week closure prior to the diagnosis.
Harris added that 80% of people who acquire COVID-19 experience minor illness. Only 6% will require admission to an intensive care unit, with 14% requiring hospitalization.
The second point he wanted to make clear was the importance of good personal hygiene.
“We want you to wash your hands,” he said. “We want people to not touch their face, which is hard. If you do have symptoms, be sure to call ahead before going to receive care.”
