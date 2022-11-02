FLOYD COUNTY — The debate over the future of Floyd County’s ambulance service continues as the county government considers proposals from local agencies.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Floyd County Commissioners opened proposals from New Chapel EMS and American Medical Response (AMR) for consideration of ambulance service outside of New Albany.
The request for proposals (RFP) was sent out in September. After evaluating the two submitted proposals, the Floyd County EMS Advisory Board will present a recommendation for the commissioners, which will determine whether to contract with one of the agencies.
New Chapel EMS is providing the primary ambulance service for Floyd County for areas outside of New Albany, which costs about $280,000 annually. AMR provides the ambulance service for New Albany.
In recent years, officials have debated the approach to ambulance service in Floyd County, with some expressing concerns about New Chapel’s response times and calling for increased ambulance coverage in Floyd County.
New Chapel provides two ambulances with full-time staffing for Floyd County, as well as a third ambulance that provides service during peak hours.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger, a member of the EMS advisory board, has not yet had a chance to review the proposals in their entirety, since they were opened for the first time on Tuesday evening, he said.
He said he is looking for transparency and the ability to keep up with demand for services in the county.
“When we get finished here, we want to have a good-quality ambulance product for the public,” Schellenberger said. “We need to know where the ambulances are, and we need to have response times that are acceptable.”
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer has been opposed to the process of seeking RFPs for ambulance services, and he wants to see the county continue with New Chapel.
He said he has a low level of confidence in the advice from the EMS advisory board.
“I don’t have a lot of faith in the process of having a subcommittee advisory board, and I think there’s an agenda within the subcommittee to take our current provider out of service offering,” he said.
Kamer said he has talked to residents who believe New Chapel offers a “great value for dollar invested.” He said he would like county officials to “sit down like a good business partner” with New Chapel to negotiate.
“What I have recommended to the advisory board, council and commissioners was to directly work with New Chapel to negotiate whatever service modifications we need,” he said. “I hear everything from lower response times to more ambulances to better quality of care.”
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the commissioners will need to conduct a “deep dive into the numbers to see what the county can afford” while reviewing the proposals.
“I’m in the information-gathering point right now,” he said. “The RFPs have very good information that the commissioners need in order to make good decisions going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.