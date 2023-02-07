FLOYD COUNTY — An upcoming public meeting will allow Floyd County residents to learn about a project to renovate and convert the City-County Building into a judicial center.
A public information session will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in Room 104 of the Pineview Government Center. The meeting will include background on the project, preliminary plans and the next steps for the potential downtown judicial center, located at Hauss Square in New Albany.
The meeting will include representatives from the Floyd County Commissioners, Floyd County Council, New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority and project partners, and it will allow members of the public to voice their feedback on the project.
The Floyd County Commissioners already approved the building authority’s preliminary plans for the judicial center in December, but the Floyd County Council must also OK plans to move forward with the scoping period of the project.
The Floyd County Council is expected to consider a resolution on the project at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Scott Stewart, a member of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority, said the council needs to decide whether “they’re willing to entertain a project of that magnitude.”
“I simply do not see a way the project can go forward unless the county council commits to a form of funding for this,” he said.
Thursday’s meeting will be focused on the judicial center project, but the preliminary plans approved by the commissioners in December also include a project to create an administrative building at Floyd County’s North Annex on Grant Line Road.
In August 2022, the Floyd County Commissioners selected Floyd County Judicial Project Partners, LLC, a development team led by Garmong Construction Services, for the judicial center project. The preliminary plan calls for using a public-private partnership for the financing and building of the project.
Entering a scoping agreement will allow the development teams to determine the final design, financing strategies and a guaranteed maximum price.
The construction cost is projected at roughly $30 million, but with the costs associated with financing and bond issuance, the project cost could increase to $35 or $36 million, according to Stewart.
Floyd County officials will also need to determine how to approach the temporary relocation of employees during the renovation of the building, he said.
Another major step for the county would be determining whether to move forward with the Grant Line Road project, Stewart said. He expects that Floyd County will present a similar public information session in the future to discuss the potential administrative building project at the North Annex.
When RQAW, an architecture and engineering firm, completed a study of the City-County Building’s condition in 2020, the report found that the facility was “worse than we thought, and it requires a major renovation,” Stewart said.
The downtown New Albany building opened in 1961. The plans include an extensive overhaul of the building, including replacing antiquated mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, as well as updating the building to provide ADA accessibility.
The planned judicial center, located next to the Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, would house the county’s courts and related offices.
The development team has advised that construction costs will just continue to increase if Floyd County delays the project, Stewart said.
“The costs are going up $50,000 a month,” he said. “Now, rates and interest may drop, but there’s not going to be any significant rollback of costs and materials and things like that.”
