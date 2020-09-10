NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger believes broadband is a utility and not a luxury.
“It’s just as important as water and electric,” he said.
With the pandemic forcing people to rely even more on the internet for work, school and to stay in touch with friends and family, Schellenberger said the need for reliable service is even greater.
Before COVID-19 shut down businesses and schools, the Floyd County government was already expanding broadband to 2,520 households and 463 businesses via a Next Level Connections grant in cooperation with the state and Mainstream Fiber Networks.
That work is still in process, but the county decided it wanted to do something in the interim to help with service while adults are having to work from home and students are in need of a connection to download lessons and communicate with their teachers.
Within the next few weeks, internet hotspots will be established for free use at the Southern Indiana Sports Center, the Pineview Government Center and the City-County Building. People can access the hotspots from outside the buildings and in the parking lots for those properties.
Within 90 days, the county intends to offer free hotspots at Herman Collier Park, Letty Walter Park and Gary E. Cavan Park.
A third-tier of the plan for expanding internet access in Floyd County is also in the works.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said Spectrum has a program in which the households of students who live within their jurisdiction but don’t have internet can receive the service for $30 a month.
Spectrum is working with the school system to identify 150 households that do not have internet access, and once they are confirmed, Lopp said the county will pay for their service.
“Broadband is so important now, especially in this pandemic with virtual learning, and this gives them an opportunity to be connected,” Lopp said.
The county is using some funding from the hospital sale to foot the costs, as Lopp said some of the money was designated for community and economic development projects.
He’s hopeful the third phase of the effort can be ready for rollout soon, possibly within two weeks. Lopp anticipates he will have a better idea of when the service will begin by Tuesday's scheduled Floyd County Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners approved moving forward with the free hotspot locations last week.
In looking back, Schellenberger said the county might have avoided the need for hotspots had the push for expanding broadband occurred sooner. But Schellenberger is pleased that those in need of a connection will have local options.
“We’re not stopping there. We’re going to continue to get broadband to the other areas in Floyd County,” he said.
It's easy to identify how important internet access is during a time when so many are leaning on technology for work and school, Schellenberger continued. But even when life is normal, families still need service and that's why expanding broadband is so important, he said.
"There's so much of a positive impact that expanding broadband in Floyd County can have," Schellenberger said.
