FLOYD COUNTY — Lafayette Township Fire Department put into service its Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, becoming the first location in Floyd County for mothers to safely and anonymously surrender their babies.
The box provides anonymity by allowing someone to walk to the outside of the fire station, put the baby inside the bassinet and leave without having to talk to anyone. Once the door is opened and the baby is placed inside, several alarms are sounded notifying police and the fire department.
Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, said that on average the babies are in the boxes for two minutes. In the last three years, Kelsey said that 11 babies in Indiana have been surrendered in the boxes.
After the baby is received by firefighters it is sent in an ambulance to the nearest hospital for a checkup before it is turned over to the Department of Child Services, where a home will be found for it in 30 to 45 days, according to Kelsey.
Kelsey noted that the cause was close to her heart because she was abandoned as a newborn by her birth mother who at 17 became pregnant after being attacked and raped.
“I stand on the frontlines of this movement, making sure that every child has a safe place to fall and a mother has a safe place to keep her child safe,” Kelsey said.
The baby box also has information for the birth mother that can be retrieved when the outside door is opened, that includes details on the Safe Haven law as well as what to look for after giving birth in case the mother did not give birth in a hospital.
A registry is also included that gives the mother the opportunity to send in any medical or identifying information that will follow the child until they are 18. Kelsey said that about half of the mothers take the bags when surrendering a baby.
The Lafayette baby box was paid for entirely by funds donated by the community. Kelsey said that updates or repairs that need to be done to the baby box will be taken care of by Safe Haven Baby Boxes, at no additional cost to the fire department, and will happen within three days.
