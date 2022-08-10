Paralegals from the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Abby Morin and Nick Vaughn, have been accepted to attend law school beginning in the fall semester.
“It is important to us to recognize the hard work of our employees,” said Prosecutor Chris Lane. “It is also important for us to support those like Abby and Nick who want to continue representing the community by becoming attorneys. We are incredibly excited and wish them success in their endeavors.”
Morin, a resident of Harrison County, worked diligently as a paralegal for over two years, committing herself to serving Floyd County as she assisted attorneys in court for both traffic and criminal law. Morin worked two jobs while attending school, successfully earning her undergraduate degree in Psychology and Pre-Law at Indiana University Southeast. Recently married, she enjoys her time with her two dogs, family, and reading Nancy Drew.
“I’ve always had an interest in working with the public, as well as an interest in politics and law,” Morin said. “I want to go to law school because I believe it will provide me with the knowledge to find success in potential jobs in the future.”
Vaughn, a resident of Floyd County, dedicated himself to his position as paralegal while working in the office for over four years. Vaughn performed varying tasks while assisting attorneys in court with trials and sentencings, simultaneously earning his degree in American History from Hanover College. Recently named one of Southern Indiana Business Magazine’s 20 under 40, Vaughn said the community inspires him to pursue ways he can serve.
“I had always been interested in becoming a lawyer, even as a little kid,” Vaughn said. “But it was my work at the Prosecutor’s Office under Keith and Chris, and everyone that solidified that’s what I wanted to do.”
Morin will be attending McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, while Vaughn will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
