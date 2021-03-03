FLOYD COUNTY — With less than two months to conduct a public hearing and schedule votes, the Floyd County Parks Department's board of directors has decided to pump the brakes on its push for a cumulative capital tax fund.
Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers told the Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday the delay doesn't mean the board is giving up on its goal of securing reliable funding to foot projects. But due to the timeline and the fact COVID-19 makes it difficult to hold public meetings, Jeffers said the board elected to postpone its campaign at least for a few months.
The board also hopes delaying the initiative will give the commissioners and the Floyd County Council time to get on the same page in terms of how to fund projects such as adding sidewalks, playgrounds and equipment.
“Our goal is for everybody to be together on this, and for the community to see that and support it as well,” Jeffers said.
The commissioners and council have held joint meetings to discuss parks capital funding. Some officials favor finding other methods to foot capital projects beyond a new tax, though the proposal would only result in about a $25 annual increase on a home valued at $150,000.
It was initially believed that the commissioners would have to OK the tax fund and the council would set the rate. After more review, parks board attorney Greg Fifer said it's actually the council's responsibility to establish the fund.
But in order for the taxes to be collected in 2022, the county would have to approve the fund by May 1. A public hearing would be required, and several county officials said they wanted to garner a lot of input before voting on the issue.
Jeffers said the parks board doesn't want to rush the process and it acknowledged it would be difficult to hold a public hearing with ample turnout during a pandemic.
Commissioners John Schellenberger and Shawn Carruthers urged Jeffers to stay the course and not delay the process for too long.
“I'd like to see you guys get some permanent funding and put together the plan you have,” Carruthers said.
Hopefully the council will be willing to provide some funding to bridge the parks department's capital needs over the next two years until a permanent solution can be reached, Jeffers said.
Parks officials have said they are seeking $250,000 annually for capital projects, which would allow the department to bond for bigger improvements.
Parking to be added at Kevin Hammersmith
The commissioners approved a design study Tuesday not to exceed $32,500 for the addition of 59 parking spaces at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Parking has been an issue at the park especially when Little League games and baseball and softball tournaments are being held.
Don Lopp, director of operations for the county, said efforts were made to secure property from adjoining land owners, but the offers were either denied or were cost prohibitive.
“This way, in my opinion, we've done a good faith effort in increasing the parking,” Lopp said.
Grant would fund social worker
Floyd County is seeking a grant through the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs to fund a social worker position. If awarded the funding, the person would serve as a liaison, connecting those in need with existing services, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation and mental health.
The commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday allowing River Hills Economic Development District to submit the application on the county's behalf. The commissioners also OK'd providing $10,000 in matching funds for the position.
Carruthers said there's not a county-funded social worker currently, as he emphasized there's a great need for such a position. The person, who would be a contractual employee, could work with the school system, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and other organizations to address problems.
As part of the grant process, a public hearing on the application will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the gymnasium at Pine View Government Center.
