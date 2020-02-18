NEW ALBANY — When Elliott Phillips decided to donate money for a second basketball court, covered with a canopy and lights, which will allow for play in inclement weather, he wasn’t looking for publicity or a plaque to hang on the wall. All he wanted was to give kids a place to play no matter if it was raining or not.
“When I got involved in this I didn’t dream I would get all this public attention,” Phillips said. “This was not something I was seeking. This community has been so good to me over the years I wanted to give something back.”
So Phillips paid for the second outdoor basketball court and canopy at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park, donating $233,718 to build the court. Last week in Muncie at the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association convention, his generosity to the Floyd County Parks Department was celebrated. He was given the organization’s Distinguished Citizen Award.
Phillips, a local developer for more than 50 years, said he wanted to do something for the youth in the area, so that is how the idea for Elliott and Sue Phillips Basketball Court became reality.
“I was pleased Roger [Jeffers, parks director] and the committee allowed me to do it,” Phillips said. “When I was a kid there was no place to go. I am very proud of that [court] ... I hope our legacy will be a good one.”
Not only was Phillips honored, the the Floyd County Parks Department was given the Exceptional Park Design Award for Hammersmith Park. The park opened two years ago at 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway, off Charlestown Road.
Jeffers said the honor is a community award. Local contractors constructed the park and he praised the work of Heritage Engineering for helping with the design.
“This was a community project here,” Jeffers said. “We didn’t pay one dollar for someone to spend the night here. It was nice to have all the work done locally. The money stayed local.”
Jeffers also singled out the Duke Foundation, KFC and New Albany Rotary for helping pay for different amenities at the park, and gave special praise to Phillips for his generous donation.
“There were probably 30 kids playing basketball here last night and that is what makes Elliott happy, seeing kids playing,” Jeffers said.
Each of the nine award categories was judged by parks professionals from Tennessee and Michigan.
Hammersmith Park still has two more pieces left to complete the facility — a spray pad and all-inclusive playground.
“I would say it’s 80 percent finished,” Jeffers said.
Hammersmith is one of nine parks in the Floyd County Parks system.
