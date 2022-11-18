FLOYD COUNTY — Less than two months after being hired, Kenny Hoerter Jr. resigned as superintendent of Floyd County Parks.
The Floyd County Parks Department Board provided the News and Tribune with a statement regarding the resignation.
“On August 25, 2022, Kenny Hoerter was hired to replace longtime Floyd County Parks Department Superintendent Roger Jeffers, who had served in that position for over 17 years,” the board members state. “On October 12, 2022, after less than seven weeks in his position, Mr. Hoerter submitted his resignation for personal reasons. We would direct any additional questions to Mr. Hoerter.”
On Friday, Hoerter said the job “wasn’t a really good fit for me” due to “family obligations and wanting to spend more time with the family.”
“There was a lot of weekend work required and a lot of nights,” Hoerter said. “I just decided to pursue other opportunities.”
Hoerter added that he appreciated his time with the parks department, and that the “staff and volunteers were great.”
“I wish the parks department the best of luck,” he said.
Before accepting the parks job, Hoerter had been employed as executive director of the Northeast YMCA in Louisville.
Matt Denison has been named interim parks superintendent. He had been hired as assistant superintendent in August.
“I have complete confidence in Matt Denison’s knowledge, skill and ability to perform the duties” of parks superintendent, said Steve LaDuke, vice president of the Floyd County Parks Board.
“We look forward to carrying on the tradition and building on the foundation left by previous directors including Bob Lane, Stephen Norton and Roger Jeffers.”
