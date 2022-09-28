FLOYD COUNTY — Decked out with the decor of his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions, Roger Jeffers’ motorhome is primed and ready to hit the road.
After almost 15 years as superintendent of Floyd County Parks, and with over 40 years of service in the field, Jeffers is retiring Oct. 14. Described by co-workers and officials as a one-of-a-kind public servant, Jeffers is credited with being a catalyst for leading the renewal of the county parks system and guiding the department through uncertain times.
“The Roger Jeffers of the world don’t come along every day and I think Floyd County has really been blessed with having him here for the period of time that’s he’s been here,” said Don Lopp, Floyd County’s director of operations.
Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said Jeffers “has been the parks department.”
“When you visit the parks throughout the county and see how good they look, that’s Roger,” Carruthers said. “He’s put his heart and soul in Floyd County and the parks and we hate to see him go.”
Most immediately refer to Jeffers’ work ethic when asked about his tenure. At a previous stop before coming to Floyd County, Jeffers said he attended counseling sessions for being a workaholic.
“But I quit going because I was too busy,” Jeffers said.
With the upcoming time on his hands, Jeffers plans to head West in his motorhome and tour national parks. That will come next year, as Jeffers is going to spend a few months with his mother before venturing out on the road.
Family is important to Jeffers. He has two heroes, one of which is his father, John, who died in 2010. The other is the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.
Jeffers’ involvement in high school football led to him helping with football camps in the 1990s for Penn State. He said he was always a fan of Paterno, but his admiration grew when he met the coach and developed a relationship with him. Paterno was down-to-earth and humble, Jeffers said, which is what the soon-to-be retired parks superintendent aspires to be.
Though the improvements to the county’s parks system are evident, especially with the launch of Kevin Hammersmith Park, Jeffers has shied away from taking credit. That approach is similar to what he learned from Paterno — that success should be expected as the result of hard work.
But while a well-kept park is easy to identify, some of Jeffers’ other contributions may not be as noticeable.
Jeffers was hired in January 2008 as the superintendent of the New Albany-Floyd County Parks Department, as the Indiana State University graduate arrived after serving as director of the parks department in the Dayton suburb of Moraine, Ohio.
After a protracted public debate over funding issues, New Albany split away from the county and formed its own parks department in 2013.
Jeffers objected to the division as he wanted the sides to rectify their differences. After the split, he stayed with the county. Parks were divided up, new boards had to be formed and an uncertainty hovered over the system.
Jeffers was there to guide the ship through those choppy waters.
“He was exactly what the Floyd County Parks needed at that time,” said Steve LaDuke, a member of the county’s parks board who was formerly a part of the joint board.
LaDuke recalled that it was like starting from scratch, except the county had multiple facilities and parks and plans needed to be made to maintain and improve them.
“I certainly think that those parks that we had in existence have thrived and new additions like Kevin Hammersmith have been great additions to the local community,” LaDuke said.
Jeffers is still disappointed over the split.
“I’m not here to bash anybody, but just from overseeing this for almost 15 years, to me, it’s not a good thing for Floyd County,” Jeffers said. “Most places are combining services and making them better for the citizens, and we’re duplicating them and competing with each other for staff, people in programs and facilities.”
Jeffers emphasized that while the division was bad, his time in Floyd County has been marked by commitment from his staff, the parks board and other officials.
He credited Lopp for working behind the scenes to help get parks projects done. Jeffers thanked parks board members for their desire to improve the quality of life in Floyd County. He specifically mentioned some members of his staff, like maintenance director Jason Larson, for the long hours they put in for the department.
“Those are the people I’m going to miss the most. The staff who really care and make this work,” Jeffers said. “It’s a small staff but they do a whole lot of work for this community.”
Jeffers also thanked two local mentors, Bob Lane and Letty Walter, for their guidance. He said it was especially moving when Lane told him recently that former parks superintendent Sam Peden would have been proud of him for his dedication to Floyd County.
Of his career, Jeffers said he’s most pleased with the addition of the accessible playground and spray pad that opened at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park this year.
But Jeffers’ work isn’t quite done. He intends to encourage the parks board during his last meeting as a superintendent to stay the course and prioritize improving facilities.
To many, Jeffers will never really leave Floyd County. They believe his dedication and expertise will have a lasting effect on Floyd County parks.
“Roger is going to be deeply, deeply missed,” Lopp said. “He’s been such an advocate for the parks in the community and such a leader in moving the parks forward, that he’s got really big shoes to fill.”
Kenny Hoerter Jr. has been hired as the new Floyd County Parks superintendent. Matt Denison has also been added as assistant superintendent.
