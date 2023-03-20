NEW ALBANY – The Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the New Albany Knights of Columbus to hold a Pickleball league during the winter season.
Pickleball is a sport that has been gaining popularity in recent years in which two to four players hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch-tall net with a racket or paddle. The sport can be played either inside or outside.
From the phenomenon of the sport, the parks department has been getting many calls for pickleball courts, said Matt Denison, Floyd County’s parks superintendent.
In the local pickleball community, the Knights of Columbus gymnasium at 809 E. Main St. in New Albany, has been identified as a great indoor place to play the game during the winter.
“We just said ‘Hey, parks and community organizations like the Knights of Columbus, let’s work together,’” Denison said.
Denison and the Knights of Columbus organized a ladder league for members of the community to join. A ladder league is when teams or players move up and down on the ladder based on how well they are doing in the league.
The league started on March 6 and continues every Monday during the month, with the last game slated for 6 p.m. March 27 at the Knights of Columbus.
“It’s just fun,” said Ron Weber, deputy grand knight and player in the league. “The whole league down here is not a competitive league, it’s just a fellowship.”
Weber added that there are competitive players in the league, but they mostly gravitated together and played against each other.
“They play some very competitive games. But, for the most part, it’s just a fun time,” Weber said.
Other leagues coming up from the parks department are the adult volleyball leagues that will have three different divisions beginning in April on Monday nights. There will be a high division, a competitive division and a recreation division. They also have an adult basketball league happening in April on Thursday nights.
“We have a whole list of things (league events) for all levels, adults and kids and even seniors as well that we plan to try,” Denison said. “We are going to try things here and try to create as much programming for the taxpayer as possible.”
