FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd Parks and Recreation Department has added Nick Price as the new assistant parks superintendent.
Price graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Recreation Administration and minored in Outdoor Leadership and Geology.
His last position was at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville as the park manager. Tom Sawyer is the only state park in the city and the only urban state park in all of Kentucky. As the park manager, he oversaw the staff, supervised six full-time employees, planned the park's budget and more.
At Floyd County, Price will take on similar responsibilities to the Kentucky state park as well as bring new programs and events to the the Floyd County community. He started his new position at the parks department this month.
“We hope to work with schools and bring field trips to the parks and get those kids in parks and get them familiar with the outdoors,” Price said.
Other programs that he and the rest of the department are considering are badminton, archery and guided hikes.
Price chose to come to Floyd County because of the opportunities that the area has for new programs and the facilities it offers.
“It’s like a pearl of an opportunity to take advantage of and really build this park system up and make it something that the county’s really proud of,” Price said. “Hopefully they’re (Floyd County residents) very surprised with all the things that we add.”
Matt Denison, Floyd County’s park superintendent, said that he and the park department saw Price as someone that could build and grow the parks department.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to our staff and to Floyd County as we look to build and grow and take this parks department to the next level,” Denison said. “Nick is a true parks person through and through. He is not just connected with the programming side of things, but he is also very into nature.”
He went on to say that he and Price will be working together as teammates and together they will consider what the parks have and need as well as what upgrades should be implemented.
“We’re not the executive jobs,” Denison said. “We’re going to roll up our sleeves and be out in the field and be very much a part of the daily operations of things here in Floyd County.”
