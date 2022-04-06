FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is set to provide security at Floyd County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meetings, after discussion at the Floyd County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Civil attorney Kristi Fox, representing the plan commission and BZA, asked the commissioners Tuesday to consider pushing the sheriff’s department to provide protection.
Fox said that they have asked the sheriff’s department on two occasions for protection at the board meetings.
The first time sheriff protection was requested in mid-2020, Fox said it “fell off” because the boards were told they would have to pay for the services. The issue became apparent again at the meetings in the last couple of months, Fox said.
“We’ve had a couple of heated meetings where we’ve had citizens leave the room angry for a decision that was made, whether it be by the Board of Zoning Appeals or the plan commission,” Fox said.
“It puts boards in a very scary situation, especially in light of all the issues that have occurred in the last four to five days in the county.”
Plan commission president and BZA member Victor Unruh told commissioners that for the first time serving the two boards he felt unsafe at a meeting.
“In the years I’ve been on the PC and BZA I’ve never experienced any fear, but [at] one of the BZA meetings, for the first time I felt vulnerable. The guy had fire in his eyes, he was obviously mad,” Unruh said.
He told the commissioners that the guy stormed out of the room, but his wife stayed behind, which added to Unruh’s concern.
“We feel responsible for the citizens that are in the room,” Unruh said of himself and BZA president Bill White.
Fox referenced a state statute that requires the sheriff or county police officer to attend executive meetings if required by the executive body. She said that because the plan commission and BZA are created by and for the executive body, she believes that the statute should apply to them.
White and Unruh submitted a letter to the sheriff’s office, asking again for police protection and assistance. Fox said that the boards would require a maximum of four hours a month of protection.
The boards’ interpretation of the response from Sheriff Frank Loop was that they would be required to pay for overtime for the officers to attend the meetings.
Fox said at the meeting that while she does not necessarily agree that they should pay for overtime, she began having conversations with the Floyd County Council to receive appropriations.
The boards are pursuing this option because they feel stuck, Fox said, which is why she was hoping that the commissioners would push the sheriff’s department to help or support an additional appropriation.
In an interview on Wednesday afternoon, Loop said he responded to the letter with his own, dated March 7, that stated that his “solution will be to cover these meetings according to the officer’s bargaining agreement at ‘off duty’ overtime rates until it’s not fiscally prudent to do so, and at that time we can revisit the issue if we need an additional appropriation.”
Having served on the plan commission himself, commissioner Tim Kamer said that he wholeheartedly agrees that protection should be provided.
Kamer said based on what he knows of the statute, there is no requirement for the officer to be off-duty so he would challenge the idea that overtime would have to be paid.
In the same letter response to White and Unruh, Loop said that he does not have enough officers to dedicate one or two to sitting in a meeting. He said the meetings take place during second shift and that is the department’s busiest shift.
The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a resolution Tuesday to support sheriff protection for plan commission and BZA meetings, as well as to have an offline dialogue with the sheriff about logistics.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fox told the News and Tribune that she has been in contact with Loop and he has agreed to have an officer at the meetings starting Monday.
Loop said that he planned to provide protection at the meetings and absorb the cost in the department’s budget until he couldn’t anymore. After that, both Fox and Loop said they will determine the next steps.
Before conversations with the sheriff on Wednesday, Fox planned to attend the Floyd County Council meeting next Tuesday to ask for additional appropriations to pay for the overtime. Now, she said she does think it will be necessary at this time.
