EDWARDSVILLE — The Floyd County Plan Commission is recommending the rezoning of a property that would allow for potential development on Tunnel Hill Road in Edwardsville.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission voted unanimously to issue a favorable recommendation for changing the zoning from residential urban to general commercial. The recommendation will be sent to the Floyd County Commissioners, who will have 90 days to take action.
William J. Sprigler Development requested the zoning change to pave the way for future development that could include a hotel and restaurants. The development is located off of Ind. 64 near Interstate 64.
John Pacyga, landscape architect with OHM Advisors in Jeffersonville, presented the preliminary plans for the project. The proposed development would include six adjoining parcels on 8.8 acres.
“We are looking at having a mix of different uses together in a cluster near to the state road as you would get on the interstate,” he said. “So the idea is that this keeps it up near the roadway and not back into the neighborhood.”
In addition to a hotel, the development could include both a sit-down restaurant and quick service restaurants. Pacyga also noted the possibility of “multi-tenant buildings” to feature small shops.
“We would like to have those be neighborhood and locally-focused, if at all possible, for, say, someone who didn’t need a great big space, but wanted to be a part of a community in a space where people are already gathering for retail purposes,” he said. “That’s happened in other parts of the community, and it’s gone over very well.”
Floyd County Director of Building and Development Nick Creevey said the rezoning will “support reasonable, responsible growth and development in the area,” and it follows “smart growth principles.” The area on Tunnel Hill Road was outlined in the county’s Edwardsville Gateway Plan for potential commercial development.
There was a large turnout at Monday’s meeting, and multiple residents spoke against the proposed development. Don Wasko, a resident of Yenowine Lane in Edwardsville, asked the plan commission to reconsider recommending the zoning change.
One of his concerns is that Tunnel Hill Road is too narrow. He also is concerned about additional traffic on the road, and he expressed the need for a traffic light.
“Without a light and more traffic coming in, more traffic going out on Tunnel Hill, it will be a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed,” Wasko said. “Have you ever tried to make a left-hand turn in the morning going toward Georgetown? It’s a thing to do.”
However, Pacyga emphasized that the rezoning could lead to the addition of a traffic light at the intersection of Tunnel Hill Road and Ind. 64.
“This is one of those kinds of projects that spur something like that to happen,” Pacyga said. “We really believe that would bring safety for those who are left-turners already and wanted to come out to Tunnel Hill Road and be able to get back into the neighborhoods. We think that is something that is good for everyone in the community.”
Edwardsville resident David Isaacs also voiced concerns about traffic, particularly with new developments such as the Gateway Village project, which will bring 120 apartments to Edwardsville on Old Georgetown Road.
“So there’s a lot of additional traffic going to be in there, and frankly, in the mornings and the evenings the traffic on Ind. 64 is really bad,” he said.
Pacyga said the project would include screening around the perimeter to keep light and parking inside the property and to provide a buffer between the development and nearby homes.
The rezoning could also help bring natural gas to the area, he said.
“It’s something that Novaparke would like to have, a number of other residential developments would like to have, and this is just one more straw that helps builds the case for this to come this way and for folks to get interested in making that happen,” Pacyga said.
Wasko also questioned how the development will affect stormwater. Floyd County Plan Commission President Victor Unruh emphasized that the county has strict criteria for developers in addressing stormwater concerns.
“There will be less water problems coming off that hill when this development’s done or this won’t get approved,” he said. “It will probably take the developer longer to get his stormwater plan approved than anything he has to get approved in this county.”
Unruh noted that the commission is simply recommending the rezoning at this time rather than approving a specific plan, and the plan for the development will need to receive individual approval.
