NEW ALBANY — A seasonal melancholy mixed with his COVID-19 quarantine had Dr. Al Knable — an admittedly gregarious politician who doesn't shy away from a meet-and-greet — feeling a little out of sorts.
Craving an outlet for his energy and need for socializing, Knable's gloom led to a perfect opportunity for the New Albany dermatologist and Nick Vaughn.
Vaughn, co-founder of The Aggregate website and magazine, was looking to launch a podcast. Knable was looking for a platform to engage others. The timing was perfect.
“The easiest phone call I ever had to make was to call Al and say 'hey, I have this idea for a podcast, do you want to do it?,'” Vaughn said. “He was pretty much an instant 'yes'.”
The first season of their podcast, Get Action!, wrapped up in May. Vaughn and Knable are preparing to record the second season of the podcast with hopes to begin releasing new episodes by the end of June.
After agreeing to start the show, Vaughn and Knable went back and forth for a few weeks over the name of the podcast. They decided upon a few words from a famous President Teddy Roosevelt quote in which he implores people to “Get action; do things; be sane; don't fritter away your time.”
Knable said the quote, which is included on a poster that hangs in his office, fits perfectly with the mission behind the podcast. Instead of griping about situations, the best response to times of sadness or despair is to “Get action,” Knable said.
It's a belief that has inspired the themes and guest choices for the podcast.
“We're trying to get people who, rather than complained about things, they actually are out there standing up, trying to do things within the community,” Knable said.
Vaughn and Knable didn't want the podcast to be viewed as a political show. Knable is a New Albany City Council member, and Vaughn has run for elected office. They described themselves as moderate Republicans who intend to run again in the future, but who want the podcast to appeal to a larger audience than just political listeners.
The 13 guests who appeared during the first season of Get Action! included local musician Jacob Resch, New Albany High School theater director Amy Miller and Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
Multiple Louisville television reporters and anchors have been on the show, as well as WLKY meteorologist Jay Cardosi.
It was Cardosi who provided Vaughn's favorite moment of the first season. Cardosi explained on the podcast why he began pursuing a career in meteorology. It stemmed from a youth football game. Cardosi was the quarterback, and he told Vaughn and Knable that he was under center preparing to take a snap when a large cumulonimbus cloud appeared above.
The center mistook Cardosi's “wow” for “hike” and snapped him the ball. After a linebacker on the other team knocked Cardosi to the ground, he decided that weather was more up his alley than football.
Vaughn said those are the kinds of moments and stories that the hosts want to capture in the podcast.
“The response has been great,” Vaughn said. “We're closing in on 800 follows and likes on Facebook, and we have over 1,000 downloads.”
Knable said he's been approached while eating lunch by people who recognize him from the podcast.
One facet of the operation that they didn't anticipate was how many people aren't aware of how a podcast works. Podcasts are typically recorded and available for download on apps and websites, unlike live radio shows, which are aired at a certain time.
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth was the last guest for the first season, and Knable said the congressman told them it was the first time he'd appeared on a podcast.
There will be some shows in the future, especially when election seasons begin, that will focus on political races. Knable said the hosts have pledged to pursue fairness and offer equal time to all candidates in any races that are featured.
Though it started as a local podcast, Knable and Vaughn have aspirations of expanding Get Action! Into a regional if not national market. They hope to book guests like former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, as well as current Gov. Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Our wish list is varied and vast,” Knable said.
Get Action! Can be downloaded wherever podcasts are available including Apple and Google podcasts.
