FLOYD COUNTY — The consensus among Floyd County Council members is that the animal shelter deal isn't a fair one, but some differ in their opinions about how to address the issue.
It's an ongoing debate between Floyd County and New Albany officials that's spanned several years and centers around one question – should the entities foot the joint animal shelter based on an approved budget or on expenses?
The topic was revisited during Tuesday's county council meeting. The county hasn't committed funding for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter for 2021. County officials have requested a sit-down with New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and New Albany City Council members to discuss the budget and agreement, but that path has yielded little cooperation to date.
In February, City Controller Linda Moeller said the county owes New Albany more than $280,000 from the last 17 years of the agreement. County officials have responded that based on the actual expenses, and not what was approved by the city council as the budget, New Albany actually owes the county money.
In the midst of the back-and-forth is the shelter and its board, which depends on the funding for operational expenses. Councilwoman Denise Konkle suggested Tuesday that county officials request time to speak during the next shelter board meeting.
“We can at least present our position,” she said.
What that position will entail depends on the county council member. Councilman Danny Short said the city hasn't followed its end of the deal, and that the county needs to take direct steps toward ending what he called an unfair agreement.
“Tell them we want to meet with a letter before a certain date, and when they don't, because we know they won't, then we proceed to the next step,” he said.
But Konkle declined to follow suit with that idea, as she pointed to another rift between the city and the county that resulted in the sides ending a different joint agreement.
“We've already split up the parks, was that ever good?” she said.
“Do we really want to go down the road of splitting up an animal shelter when we can wait a few more years, wait this out, and see if we can get some different people engaged in this conversation?”
Both the city and county have failed to meet certain aspects of the deal. It calls for the larger entity, based on population, to pay 51% of the approved annual budget. Currently, the county is the larger entity, and it hasn't paid 51% of the approved budget in recent years.
In 2020, the county paid $306,000, though the approved budget was $785,285.
But the contract also calls for the city and county to meet to approve a budget annually, and that also hasn't occurred in recent years. Typically the city council approves the budget based on administration and shelter recommendations.
“The interlocal agreement seems to strongly suggest that we meet with the city to try and come up with a budget, a combined budget,” said Steve Langdon, attorney for the county council. “That's never really worked very well.”
Council President Brad Striegel said it's difficult to be held to a financial figure when the county isn't involved in funding decisions.
“Unless the city and the county both agree on a budget, we don't have a budget,” he said.
Council members said at the least, the county needs to inform the city well in advance of this year's budget sessions that a joint meeting between the entities should be held.
Konkle said she's confident in stating that the county doesn't owe the city any money from past years, but she believes the council should appropriate funding for 2021.
Councilwoman Connie Moon said the city also should be more transparent about the expenses of the shelter. Moeller did release about 500 pages of expense and budget reports in February, but the county has questioned how complete the documents are.
“I think it would be an easier pill to swallow if we had better records from the city,” Moon said.
