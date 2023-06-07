FLOYD COUNTY – Property owners will be receiving an updated 2023 tax bill after Floyd County officials discovered an oversight that left $89 million out of the total assessment pool.
Taxpayers, both commercial and residential, throughout the county including in townships and New Albany will garner credits if their spring bills have already been paid. The amount per taxpayer will vary, but many will see deductions in what’s owed for 2023.
“I can’t guarantee everyone will see a change, but I can guarantee that a lot of people will see a change,” said Floyd County Auditor Diana Topping.
Topping’s office discovered the mistake just after spring tax bills were sent. Topping was elected last year and took office in January. The issue, according to multiple officials, occurred in 2022 under a previous administration.
In August 2022, the auditor’s office failed to submit to the state a form including taxing values for railroad and utility properties in Floyd County. As a result, about $89 million was left off the assessments. The taxing values had to be adjusted to meet the rate, therefore residential and commercial property owners saw their 2022 assessed rates due in 2023 raised to account for the $89 million that was left off of the rolls.
“So the taxing rates that were published in March basically didn’t have $89 million worth of values on it,” Topping said.
After the treasurer’s office mailed out bills, the auditor’s office was contacted by a utility company that received a zero-balance notice. The company would have normally received a bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars, Topping said.
The auditor’s office contacted the state and began researching what happened. Officials discovered the form for utilities and railroads hadn’t been filed.
Topping said it was an “astronomical amount of work” for her and office employees to go back over six months to track down the necessary documentation. She credited the state as well as county officials including Treasurer Steve Burks and Assessor Terry Watson for helping to correct the mistake.
Taxpayers will be receiving updated bills, likely by mid-July. Adjusted rates will also be published in upcoming editions of the News and Tribune.
Those who paid spring bills will receive a credit for fall payments if they overpaid. Property owners who paid their entire bill for 2023 and overpaid will receive information on either claiming the surplus or directing it toward their 2024 bill.
Topping estimated that the adjustment will be worth between 3 and 7 cents per $100 dollars of assessed property value.
Some Floyd County Council members met with state and county officials to discuss the issue and address fixing the mistake. Council Vice President Brad Striegel said the issue won’t affect funds the county has earmarked for expenses in 2023.
“It’s not going to affect us positively or negatively, but it will positively affect taxpayers,” Striegel said, adding that he’s glad the issue was discovered and that officials worked together to correct the mistake.
“We’re not going to get caught up in the blame of whose fault it was. We discovered an issue, we’re working through it, and we’re actively taking measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
