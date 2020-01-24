NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson has announced he's been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, an affliction which he said has affected his mobility in the past several months.
In a news release issued Friday, Henderson said he was first diagnosed several months ago. Although he has not been out of the office, he said he hopes to return to the courtroom as he recovers.
"As the elected prosecutor for Floyd County, I am honored to serve this community," Henderson stated in the release. "...I continue to work hard as your prosecutor. With my chief deputy prosecutor, Chris Lane, and my experienced staff, the office serves with excellence the citizens of Floyd County."
He has held the office for nearly two decades, having first been seated in 2003 and winning each subsequent election.
Prior to that, he served as an Indiana State Trooper, as a first sergeant and legal adviser to the Indiana State Police, according to information on the Floyd County government website.
