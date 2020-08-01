FLOYD COUNTY — Longtime Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson has died, his office confirmed Saturday.
Henderson, who served nearly two decades as prosecutor following an eight-year career as an Indiana State Trooper, died peacefully at his home Friday, according to a news release from Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane. Henderson was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
"We have suffered an immeasurable loss with the passing of Keith Henderson," Lane said, according to the release. "Keith was passionate about many things — namely God, his family and serving the community.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Amy, his children Anastasia, Alexandria and Andrew, and all of his friends who are suffering this tragic loss."
Henderson announced in January that he had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, an illness which Lane said had caused limited physical ability over the last few months. Lane said however that he had been in constant contact with the prosecutor until the last several weeks. It is not known whether the disease contributed to his death Friday.
Under Indiana state law, Lane will serve as interim prosecutor until which time the Floyd County Republican party holds a caucus to determine who will serve as prosecutor for the remainder of this term.
"I will strive to uphold and live by the standards Keith has set to ensure the safety and protection of our community," Lane said in the release. "This office will continue to protect and serve this community."
