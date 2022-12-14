FLOYD COUNTY — A seven-person committee will help Floyd County officials decide on how to spend over $800,000 in opioid settlement funds.
The money comes from an agreement reached after states, counties and cities filed a lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berger and other prescription drug companies.
Indiana netted $507 million from the settlement, with $26 billion to be distributed to states across the country. Local city and county governments will receive payments through the settlement, with the bulk of the money restricted to combating opioid addiction and helping residents with recovery. Some of the funds are unrestricted.
The Floyd County Council unanimously approved some of the appointments to the opioid settlement committee during a Tuesday meeting. The body will include Floyd County Sheriff-elect Steve Bush, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris and council members Brad Striegel and Connie Moon.
It’s anticipated that Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer will be appointed to the committee next week during the commissioner’s meeting.
The committee is also expected to include two local residents. Moon — who has taken the lead on the council for researching the settlement — said she will push for one member to be a professional in the addiction recovery field. She wants the other community appointment to be a professional in the addiction prevention field.
Moon said her family has dealt with addiction issues in the past, and that it’s a widespread problem.
“It affects every walk of life. It doesn’t matter if you are low-income, high-income, educated, uneducated. I’ve seen darn near every walk of life affected by some form of addiction,” she said.
Moon said more details and plans for use of the money will be announced and determined once the committee begins meeting, which will likely be early next year.
“I think this group of seven people will be beneficial in helping direct the bigger thoughts of where this money needs to be spent and where it would be most beneficial,” she said.
