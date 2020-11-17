INDIANAPOLIS — Another death from COVID-19 has been recorded in Floyd County, bringing the total number of deaths to 77, the Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday. Forty-two additional cases were reported in the county, as well, pushing the total to 2,715.
Clark County cases rose by 64, making its total 4,370. The number of deaths remains at 74.
The positivity rate — prevalence of positive cases of COVID-19 compared to the number of tests done — is high in both counties. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in Floyd County is 20.1%; in Clark County it's 19.3%.
Statewide, 5,541 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 262,207 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,770 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 255 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,969,088 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,952,202 on Monday. A total of 3,612,076 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
