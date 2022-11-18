NEW ALBANY — On Friday, Floyd County Republican Party Chairwoman Heather Peters appointed Nick Vaughn as vice chair and Jason Sharp as secretary of the Floyd County Republican Party.
Nick Vaughn is currently managing partner at Vaughn Consulting and a Juris Doctor candidate. He has been involved in local, state, and national Republican campaigns since 2015. Vaughn, a resident of New Albany, is married to his wife Hannah.
Peters said that “Nick Vaughn brings a unique set of skills and experiences to our central committee and will be a great asset to our candidates and community in this new role.”
Vaughn added “I am honored and excited to be chosen to serve as the Floyd County GOP’s vice chair and I am very eager to get started laying the groundwork for the city elections next year.”
Sharp currently serves as the deputy fire chief of Administration at the Jeffersonville Fire Department. Most recently, Sharp served as the campaign chair for Justin Brown’s successful judicial campaign. He is a 10-year resident of Georgetown where he lives with his wife Nicole, her daughter Rosemary, and his daughter Madilyn.
Peters said that “Jason Sharp is a public servant with a proven track record of success. I am excited to have his skills on our central committee.”
Sharp added “It is a great honor to be selected to serve as secretary of the Floyd County Republican Party and I look forward to working with the central committee to continue expanding our membership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.