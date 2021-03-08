The Floyd County Republican Party on Saturday elected its Central Committee Board; the new board members will serve from 2021 to 2025.
Jeff Firkins was elected chairman. He succeeds Shawn Carruthers, who is the current president of the Floyd County Commissioners and chose not to seek re-election to the party board.
Heather Archibald-Peters will be vice-chair, Scott Evans secretary and Jennifer McFarland-Kern treasurer.
“The past few voting cycles have seen more and more Republican candidates being elected to office in Floyd County and the region. The citizens, in doing so, have placed their trust in conservative ideas put forth by our local Republican Party," said Jeff Firkins in a news release.
"We have strong conservative ideas which support local businesses and blue-collar jobs. Our local business, jobs and workers are the central focus for strong communities like ours to thrive. We look forward to leading with honor and integrity and want our party to be strong, focusing on inclusivity and strong American values.”
Find out more about the Floyd County Republican Party at its website at www.floydcountygop.org or its Facebook page at floydcountyingop. For questions, contact them at (812) 399-1067 or floydcountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.