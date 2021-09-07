Floyd County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Firkins announced Tuesday the party will hold a caucus of Republican Precinct Committee Persons for the purpose of electing a new surveyor.
Former Floyd County Surveyor William Gibson recently retired.
Those interested in being on the caucus ballot for Floyd County Surveyor should complete the required form (CEB-5) found on their website (www.floydcountygop.org) and Facebook page (floydcountyinrepublicanparty). That form must be completed, notarized and submitted to Firkins prior to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Arrangements for submission can be made by sending an email to floydcountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com.
The caucus will meet on Sept. 29. The newly elected surveyor will be announced following the caucus.
