NEW ALBANY — Floyd County now has a new auditor, though the officeholder is a familiar face.
Jacqueline Wenning was caucused in by Floyd County Republicans on Monday evening at the Calumet Club in New Albany, beating out two other applicants for the position.
Floyd County Republican Chairman Shawn Carruthers said that though all three candidates were "uniquely qualified," Wenning's experience and know-how stood out to him, adding that he and other caucus members believe she will best represent the voters of Floyd County.
"Through much debate and due diligence, I think we've arrived at a good decision and chosen someone that's working in the office now to get things smoothed out and get it going in the right direction," he said. "I'm really proud of the choice we've made today. I think Jacqueline will do a great job in that office."
Wenning brings with her 16 years of experience in the auditor's officer, as she previously served as first deputy. She is now stepping into the role vacated by Scott Clark, who resigned last month, citing health reasons.
Starting on day one, Wenning said she plans to bring integrity back to the office.
"I have every intention of bringing integrity to the auditor's office," she said. "We have been lacking that for a long time. I want to bring everything compliant and current in our office. Many things are behind and have not been done timely. That is my first order of business."
Clark's resignation came amid controversy surrounding his workday absences and failure to comply with state tax filing deadlines. Since 2016, Clark had accrued over 10 fines totalling roughly $45,000. Prior to his resignation, the Floyd County Council unanimously voted no confidence in him.
Though issues of office morale had been brought up under Clark's leadership, Wenning said that is not an issue she will have to deal with, as she has been a "team player" in the office.
"I have to deal with the state mandates, the state deadlines and budgeting," she said. "We have many things that the ball has been dropped on by our previous auditor. It is time to pick that up and go forward."
Clark was just one year into his second term as auditor, meaning Wenning will serve out the remaining three years. After that, she said she plans to run for the office again.
"My plan was to run for auditor once Clark was finished with this term," she said. "That's been my plan all along, and that hasn't changed. Even though he's resigned and I've been appointed, I will continue that on and run for the position."
