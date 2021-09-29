NEW ALBANY — They don't agree on much, but Floyd County's Republican and Democratic parties both took stances Wednesday against the GOP-led state redistricting plan.
During a caucus, the Floyd County Republican Party approved a letter calling for Indiana lawmakers to revise the redistricting maps. The main point of contention is state Senate District 46, which encompasses Floyd County and Jeffersonville in Clark County.
That district seat is held by Republican Ron Grooms, who is not seeking re-election in 2022. Under the state Republicans' proposal, District 46 would be shifted to Marion County. If approved in scheduled Friday votes, the bulk of Floyd County and most of New Albany would be moved to District 47 and include Washington County and Harrison County. That district is represented by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem.
Jeffersonville and portions of eastern Floyd County and a sliver of New Albany would move to District 45, which is represented by Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown.
Further affecting the issue locally, two Floyd County Republicans — Shawn Carruthers and Kevin Boehnlein — have already declared for the District 46 race.
Boehnlein said Wednesday he's still moving forward with his campaign, whether it's in District 46 or 47. Carruthers said he's still considering his options, which could include running to retain his seat as a Floyd County Commissioner.
But the election aside, Floyd County Republican Party Chair Jeff Firkins said local voters are concerned about losing representation under the redistricting plan.
“On the local level we weren't given a whole lot of information,” he said. “By the time we sought out information and were brought into the fold, it had already been decided, as we understand.”
Several Floyd County Republicans signed the letter Wednesday asking state legislators to reconsider, and Firkins said they hope more will join the effort by accessing the petition on the party's website and social media pages.
“As most people who live around here know, those three counties are much different,” Firkins said of a new District 47 that would include Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties. “That on its face is enough to give us pause and give us concern as to why they should be rethought.”
Carruthers and Boehnlein were both at the caucus.
Boehnlein said his voicemail was full Wednesday with messages about the redistricting plan.
“I've had a lot of people call this week concerned that Floyd County will lose some representation,” the Greenville Republican.
Boehnlein said Houchin is a friend and he respects her, but added his entry into the Senate race was never about running against someone, but rather running for something.
“For me that dynamic hasn't changed at all,” he said.
Carruthers, who would be up for re-election as a commissioner next year if he decides not to seek a Senate seat, said he was still looking at the numbers and hadn't reached a decision as of Wednesday night.
Carruthers had a different take on the issue. He conceded that District 46 is good for him personally, but he added that Floyd County would still be the major player in a District 47 based on its population.
“Really to me the most important thing is that the voters of Floyd County are represented and have a seat at the table, and I feel like District 47 does give us that voice,” he said.
Democrats have pounded Republicans over redistricting since the process, required following a census, began. Democrats have accused Republicans of gerrymandering districts to retain their supermajority, and have labeled the proposals as unfair.
On Wednesday morning, the Indiana Democratic Party's top leaders were in New Albany rallying against the redistricting plans.
Mike Schmuhl, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said Republicans targeted growing urban areas to thwart potential challenges in state House and Senate races.
“They're taking communities and splitting them up so they can win more seats,” Schmuhl said.
He referenced legislation passed through a Republican majority since the last maps were drawn in 2011. Schmuhl criticized GOP-sponsored bills that he defined as attacking women's reproductive rights, hampering workers from earning fair wages and diverting funding away from public education.
Schmuhl said Republican efforts over the last year to limit the governor's powers during a health crisis and to end mask mandates were also damaging to Hoosiers.
Myla Eldridge, vice chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said the Republican's redistricting plan only achieved aiding “self-serving politicians and their special interests.”
“The Indiana Republican Party has manipulated a broken redistricting system to their benefit, and it's harming the future of Indiana and Hoosier families in the process,” she said.
Schmuhl and Eldridge were joined at Floyd County Democratic Party Headquarters by New Albany Councilman Jason Applegate. He said the Republicans' idea of a fair and transparent redistricting process was “nothing but a sham and a box to check for public relations.”
Applegate also criticized dividing Floyd County between two state Senate districts and thus separating New Albany and Jeffersonville.
“The Indiana Republican Party cares more about the extreme partisanship than creating a brighter future for Hoosier families,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.