NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Republican Party Chairwoman Heather Peters announced Sunday the party will hold a caucus of Republican precinct committee representatives for the purpose of electing a new city councilperson.
Former New Albany City Councilman At-Large Al Knable was elected in November to serve as Floyd County Commissioner District 1. His term began Sunday.
Those interested in being on the caucus ballot for New Albany City Council At-Large should complete the required form (CEB-5) found at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/election-administrators-portal/election-forms/.
That form must be completed, notarized, and submitted to Floyd County Republican Party Chairwoman Heather Peters at least 72 hours prior to the caucus. Arrangements for submission can be made by sending an email to floydcountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com.
The caucus will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. The newly elected councilperson will be announced following the caucus.
