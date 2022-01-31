FLOYD COUNTY — The near 6,000 Floyd County residents pulled for jury duty each year will soon be able to file the necessary paperwork entirely online.
A new $64,000-software will digitalize the five-page form that is required to be filled out by those chosen for jury duty.
Once the new software is completely in place, select jurors will no longer receive the form in the mail. In its place, a postcard will be sent out with a URL that leads to a portal with the digital questionnaire.
The form will automatically be sent to the inbox of Floyd County Jury Administrator Carrie Young.
Young said that this new software should be easier to work with as she will have to handle less paperwork.
“Being able to immediately deliver juror questionnaires to the courts with a few clicks of a button versus physically delivering stacks of paper that you gotta make copies of,” Young said.
Along with the increased ease on the clerk’s office’s end, the new software is also more cost effective, according to Young.
The initial cost of the new software was less than what the clerk’s office uses annually to process jury duty paperwork.
According to Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks, the cost last year for handling jury duty tasks was nearly $80,000.
Going forward, the office is only expecting to pay between $18,000 and $20,000 per year on maintenance for the new system.
Floyd County is the fifth county in the state that implemented this Judicial Systems, Inc. software for jury duty, according to Burks.
“I think Floyd County will be a leading county in Indiana with this along with the other four, and it inspires other counties,” Burks said.
Burks said that the new system should be fully in place and ready for residents to use in April.
Both Burks and Young agreed that this change will help keep the county progressive and technologically sound. They also both noted that making the form available online comes in response to many requests from residents.
“A lot of people the last three years...every time a jury’s been pulled, the number one phone call is ‘Hey, can I do this online?' and we were not able to do that,” Burks said.
Young said that she hopes that this new system delivers what the residents have been wanting.
Any residents without access to a computer will still be able to contact the clerk’s office and request a physical form be mailed to them.
The version of the software the county purchased also includes a new check-in system for jurors in the courts. Jurors are given a QR code that will be scanned with a new device in the courts' offices.
Burks said that this will make it easier to know when jurors were there so that they can get paid easier.
“It’s a much smoother process, even when you come to the facility,” Burks said, though she noted that they will need time to work through the kinks.
